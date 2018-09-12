– The Sun News
Latest
12th September 2018 - Kaduna Economy: El-Rufai invites Chinese experts to revamp textile industry
12th September 2018 - Gov. Ayade raises alarm over influx of Cameroonian refugees in C/River
12th September 2018 - Ebola survivors might still experience virus after – Cambridge University lecturer
12th September 2018 - NDIC boss calls for stronger ethical standards in banking industry
12th September 2018 - Adams leads U.S. past 10-man Mexico
12th September 2018 - UNILAG set to boost knowledge production with continental outlook — Don
12th September 2018 - Rainfall, poor hygiene, increase disease level in Borno – MSF
12th September 2018 - I have no anointed candidates, says Gov. Bello
12th September 2018 - Navy to upgrade facilities in formations, units
12th September 2018 - Serena ‘out of line’ but both sides share blame, says King
Home / National / Kaduna Economy: El-Rufai invites Chinese experts to revamp textile industry
COTTON

Kaduna Economy: El-Rufai invites Chinese experts to revamp textile industry

— 12th September 2018

Leader of the Chinese delegation Mrs Shuying Wang said that the country has the potential to be a global destination of quality cotton.

Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As part of efforts to improve the economy of Kaduna State, the El-Rufai administration has invited Chinese experts to look into the possibility of revamping the state’s textile industry.

READ ALSO: FG moves to revive textile industries

This development, according to the governor, was aimed at ensuring productive investment that can increase the economic fortunes of the state, coming at a time of shortfalls in federal allocations.

El-Rufai, who stated this while receiving the team at Sir Ibrahim Kashim House, said the need to revamp the industry became necessary because of the impact it would have on the value chain, improving living standards in the state, including that of cotton farmers.

Elsewhere, General Manager, Kaduna State Agricultural Development Agency, Sabi’u Sani Isyaku, said the state government invited the experts to see how to revive the cotton industry.

According to him, “we discovered that there are issues at different levels of production, beginning with the farmers. When they cannot produce the tons of cotton needed, the manufacturing industries will not have enough cotton to work with and that will lead to importation, which is quite expensive.

“So one of the things we are doing is to get high-return seedling. The more the farmers are able to produce, the better for everyone along the value chain.

“And for the textile companies to have a viable production, there is the need to have improved cotton seedling, and that is why we enjoin our farmers to use improved seedling and mechanization to improve their production from about 2 tons per hectare to about 5 tons per hectare. If we are able to produce, we will be exporting to other countries, including China.

Earlier, the leader of the Chinese delegation, Mrs Shuying Wang, said the team was in Nigeria to assist the country in the cotton value chain for an improved and sustainable economy, adding that the country has the potential to be a global destination of quality cotton.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

COTTON

Kaduna Economy: El-Rufai invites Chinese experts to revamp textile industry

— 12th September 2018

Leader of the Chinese delegation Mrs Shuying Wang said that the country has the potential to be a global destination of quality cotton. Sola Ojo, Kaduna As part of efforts to improve the economy of Kaduna State, the El-Rufai administration has invited Chinese experts to look into the possibility of revamping the state’s textile industry….

  • Cameroonian refugees

    Gov. Ayade raises alarm over influx of Cameroonian refugees in C/River

    — 12th September 2018

    NAN Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has raised alarm over the increasing number of Cameroonian refugees in the state following the arm struggle and demand of Ambazonia Republic in Cameroon. Ayade said this when the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, paid him a courtesy visit in Calabar on Wednesday. The Senate President…

  • NDIC

    NDIC boss calls for stronger ethical standards in banking industry

    — 12th September 2018

    NAN The Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Alhaji Umaru Ibrahim, has said there was the need for effective collaboration between regulators and operators in the banking system for the establishment of sound ethics and professionalism. Ibrahim made the call during visit by the Executive members of the Chartered…

  • unilag

    UNILAG set to boost knowledge production with continental outlook — Don

    — 12th September 2018

    NAN The Research and Innovation Office, University of Lagos (UNILAG), says the recent launch of two Africa Centres of Excellence in the institution would boost knowledge production with a continental outlook. The Director of the office, Prof. Wellington Oyibo, made the assertion while reflecting on the Centres of Excellence launched on Sept. 5, with the…

  • MSF

    Rainfall, poor hygiene, increase disease level in Borno – MSF

    — 12th September 2018

    “Since September 1, MSF has admitted 183 children into the Intensive Care Unit and in the last week has been treating up to 70 children in the ICU at a time” Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri International medical group Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has attributed heavy rainfall and poor hygiene to the increase in disease outbreaks –…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share