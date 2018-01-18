The Sun News
Kaduna earmarks N200 million soft loan for women

— 18th January 2018

NAN

The Kaduna State Government has earmarked a N200 million soft loan to women in the state, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, said on Thursday, January 18.

Baba told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna that the money would be issued to women to run businesses.

Kaduna State Women Empowerment Fund is domiciled at “the Micro Credit Board. We have developed guidelines on how women will access the loan,” Baba said. “We will roll out the details soon.”

According to her, the government had in 2017 organised a consultative meeting with women across the three senatorial zones of the state to raise awareness about the work of the ministry on their behalf.

The state government has built an incubation facility at the Trade Fair Complex in Kaduna to train women on processing and packaging.

The Commissioner announced plans to build three skills acquisitions centres to provide skills training to youths willing to improve their lives.

She added that the government would also construct three rehabilitation centres in the state in 2018.

The centres, she said, would be the first capital projects ever executed by the ministry.

“This is something that has never happened in the ministry. We have never executed capital projects until the coming of this administration.

“For the rehabilitation centres, we have only one in Kafanchan and Kaduna; but this administration will add three to make it five,” the Commissioner said.

