Home / National / Kaduna competency test: Group supports el-Rufai's decision

Kaduna competency test: Group supports el-Rufai’s decision

— 13th November 2017

From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As debates continue to trail the aftermath of competency test recently conducted by Kaduna State Government for teacher in its payroll, a group known as Kaduna State Patriots has commended the decision of the Governor Nasir el-Rufai on the matter.

The group believed that the development would help to revamp the age-long decadence in public schools in the state.

This was contained in statement signed by Mr. Bulus Auta, Mallam Ibrahim Dodo, Alh. Muazu Sani and 16 local government chairmen of the group across the state and distributed to newsmen, in Kaduna, on Monday.

The statement read in parts: “His resolve to take suicidal decision to terminate the appointment of ill equipped 21,780 teachers is not only commendable but worthy of emulation. It is a herculean decision that defies solution for more than a decade, successive government failed in taking this decision for fear of losing elections”, the group highlighted.

The group called on the people to reject the orchestrated political gang-up to deliberately divert the attention of the transparent government assiduous effort to aggressively develop Kaduna state socio-economic infrastructures and the educational sector.

“The gang-up against el-Rufai is aimed at graduating millions of illiterates every year from primary schools in Kaduna state, allowing semi-illiterates to teach our teaming brothers and sisters, our children, and our children’s children.

“Allowing teachers that were given ten years to earn NCE yet they failed is a big concern. Architect Muhammad Namadi Sambo as governor of the State gave this earring teachers four years to obtain NCE they failed, late Mr. Ibrahim Yakowa of blessed memory gave these teachers additional four years which was concluded by Dr. Mukhtar Ramalan Yero to earn NCE yet they failed. Mallam Nasir el-Rufai on assumption to office gave these primary school teachers additional two years to obtain NCE, they all failed.

“It is heart-breaking that, despite the promise to train these relieved teachers on entrepreneurship training to earn a living yet agitations to scuttle the future of our generation yet unborn are still drumming by the enemies of Kaduna State.”

The group reiterated that the strength of every Nation is in the youth and the strength of the youth is in education, based on which it concluded that, the failed teachers should go or the state will continue breeding contingencies of losers.

