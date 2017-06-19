Kaduna boxing gym best in Nigeria – NBF

Newly elected North-West Zone Representative on the Nigeria Boxing Federation (NBF) Board, Femi Ayandibu, has assured the people of Kaduna that kickboxing would be promoted in the state.

Ayandibu gave the assurance in an interview, on Monday, in Kaduna.

He said that the efforts of the Kaduna State Boxing Association to develop the sport had resulted in the state having the best boxing gymnasium in Nigeria.

Ayandibu said that such facility and others would be consolidated upon as he was set to take the zone to excellence in boxing.

“After the Ramadan fast, we will swing into action toward bringing back the glorious days of boxing to the region,’’ he assured

The zonal representative said that part of the strategy he was working on was to dialogue with key stakeholders in the zone toward taking the sport to the grassroots.

“We are going back to the grassroots to move the game forward. I am not happy with the way boxing is in the North-West currently.

“So, I will be meeting with stakeholders from the zone to chart the way forward,’’ he said.

According to him he will work with state association chairmen and directors of sports in the seven states that constitute the North-West geo-political zone for better achievement.

“I want to see kickboxing growing in the zone so that athletes that can represent the country could come from the North-West.’’ (NAN)