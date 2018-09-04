– The Sun News
Latest
4th September 2018 - Kaduna Assembly unhappy with N5m revenue generated from tourism, others
4th September 2018 - Man, under codeine influence, allegedly assaults 2 Policemen
4th September 2018 - NHIS enrollees decry doctors attitude in Kaduna
4th September 2018 - JUST IN: Fani-Kayode reports to Force Headquarters
4th September 2018 - Philippines’ Duterte withdraws amnesty for critic, orders arrest
4th September 2018 - Court remands 20-year-old trader in court for alleged assault
4th September 2018 - Customs records historic monthly revenue of N140.4bn
4th September 2018 - NYSC member, 2 others docked for allegedly squatting in property
4th September 2018 - 2019: SDP promises free, fair primaries in Benue
4th September 2018 - Shekarau quits PDP
Home / National / Kaduna Assembly unhappy with N5m revenue generated from tourism, others
KADUNA

Kaduna Assembly unhappy with N5m revenue generated from tourism, others

— 4th September 2018
NAN
Kaduna State House Assembly on Tuesday expressed displeasure with the N5 million generated as revenue from tourism and other activities of the state Ministry of Commerce, Tourism and Industry.
Salisu Isa, Chairman of the House Committee supervising the ministry said during the ministry’s budget defence for 2019, that it must improve on its dismal revenue generating record.
He said it would be easier for the assembly to approve more funds for the ministry to undertake its projects if it showed commensurate commitment.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the revenue target of the ministry in 2018 was N30 million, but said it was only able to generate N5 million.
“The ministry should follow up on all revenue generating areas,” Isa said.
The lawmaker, however, attributed the non release of funds for projects to be undertaken by the ministry in 2018, partly to the rejection by the Senate of the World Bank loan sought by the state government.
Earlier, the Commissioner, Mrs Ruth Alkali said the ministry’s N800 million 2018 budget for projects would be rolled into the 2019 budget to enable it conclude the projects.
On revenue generation, the commissioner said she had set up a committee on the matter, and expressed confidence of great improvement in revenue generation by November.
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

KADUNA

Kaduna Assembly unhappy with N5m revenue generated from tourism, others

— 4th September 2018

NAN Kaduna State House Assembly on Tuesday expressed displeasure with the N5 million generated as revenue from tourism and other activities of the state Ministry of Commerce, Tourism and Industry. Salisu Isa, Chairman of the House Committee supervising the ministry said during the ministry’s budget defence for 2019, that it must improve on its dismal…

  • policemen

    Man, under codeine influence, allegedly assaults 2 Policemen

    — 4th September 2018

    NAN The Police in Lagos on Tuesday, arraigned a 31-year-old applicant, Joshua Oshame, at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly assaulting two policemen while under the influence of hard drug. Oshame, whose address was not given, is facing a two-count charge bordering on assault. The prosecutor, Sgt Michael Unah, alleged that the accused assaulted one…

  • enrollees

    NHIS enrollees decry doctors attitude in Kaduna

    — 4th September 2018

    NAN The negative attitude of some medical and healthcare personnel at Gwamna Awan General Hospital, Kakuri, Kaduna, have has been flayed by some enrollees of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in the state. In separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kaduna, the enrollees complained of absenteeism and lateness…

  • FANI KAYODE

    JUST IN: Fani-Kayode reports to Force Headquarters

    — 4th September 2018

    Molly Kikete, Abuja A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has arrived the police force headquarters, in Abuja. Fani-Kayode is being invited for questioning by police authorities over allegations bordering on conspiracy, criminal defamation, inciting publication, injurious falsehood and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, Fani-Kayode arrived at about 12:35pm, on Tuesday and…

  • assault

    Court remands 20-year-old trader in court for alleged assault

    — 4th September 2018

    NAN A Sokoto Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday, remanded a 20-year-old trader, Shehu Ibrahim in court for alleged assault on one Bello Mohammed. The Chief Magistrate, Mallam Abubakar Adamu, said that the court had to remand Ibrahim to enable the police conclude investigation into the case. READ ALSO Customs records historic monthly revenue of N140.4bn The…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share