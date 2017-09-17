Kaduna APC to reconcile aggrieved members

Some stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State have resolved to pursue genuine reconciliation with aggrieved members of the party ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The stakeholders comprising legislators, political appointees, and party officials made the declaration in a communiqué issued Sunday following their meeting in Kaduna.

They agreed to reconcile with those who “have shown deep commitment to the progress and stability of the party in the state’’, but stressed that party supremacy is non-negotiable.

The stakeholders, who endorsed the candidature of President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Nasiru El-Rufa’i in 2019, said all members must subject themselves to the constitution and articles of the APC.

They stressed that henceforth, the APC in the state would “not condone or tolerate any form of indiscipline, insubordination, or anti-party activities.’’

The communiqué added that the stakeholders have recognised the state APC leadership under Acting chairman, Alhaji Shuaibu Idris, and were satisfied with the conduct of July 29 Delegates Congress election, two issues which had torn the party apart.

A group in the party had petitioned the APC National Secretariat, asking for the cancellation of the delegate election and reconstitution of the party’s state leadership.

In spite of the absence of key figures of Akida group of APC, including Sen. Shehu Sani, the stakeholders unanimously passed a vote of confidence on Gov. El-Rufai and declared their support for the policies of his administration.

Among those at the meeting was Gov. El-Rufai, Sen. Suleiman Hunkuyi, members of the House of Representatives and Kaduna State Assembly among others.

The communiqué was signed by Samaila Suleiman, member representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency, John Kwaturu, Deputy Speaker, State Assembly, Yahaya Pate, Acting State APC Secretary and Lanti Hyet, former caretaker chairman of Jaba Local Government.(NAN)