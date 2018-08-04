– The Sun News
Latest
4th August 2018 - Kaduna APC splits on Shehu Sani’s suspension
4th August 2018 - Relationship rules men must follow
4th August 2018 - ‘Chukwuemeka Eze’s allegations against Abe, childish’
4th August 2018 - Change coming to Abia in 2019, says Orji Kalu
4th August 2018 - Saraki’ll help dislodge Buhari in 2019 – PDP leaders
4th August 2018 - I will restructure Nigeria if elected president –Makarfi
4th August 2018 - Ebola cases in DR Congo ‘will rise in coming days’ – WHO
4th August 2018 - What Barcelona Can Expect From New Signing Arturo Vidal
4th August 2018 - Halleluyah chorus for Mike
4th August 2018 - Vidal thanks Bayern for sanctioning €20m Barca move
Home / National / Politics / Kaduna APC splits on Shehu Sani’s suspension
KADUNA

Kaduna APC splits on Shehu Sani’s suspension

— 4th August 2018

Sola Ojo, Kaduna

There seems to be no end in sight to the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State as the party appears split on the suspension of Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna North Senatorial District.

A statement signed by the Ward 6 chairman, Ibrahim Salisu Togo, Tudun-Wada North chapter of APC had on Thursday insisted that, their decision to suspend the lawmaker was based on the constitution of the party and as such remains valid.

“We, the Tudun Wada North, Ward 6 exco of the all Progressives Congress, APC in Kaduna South Local Govern- ment wish to affirm our decision on the indefinite suspension of Senator Shehu Sani”, the statement read in part.

But in another statement by one Abbas Muhammad Anni who also claimed to be the Chairman of APC in the same ward 6 said, the exco had reaffirmed their support for the activist turned lawmaker. To Abbas, “the attention of the substantive APC executives in ward six (6) Tudun Wada has been drawn to the new political gimmick issued by some stooges purporting to be reaffirming the so-called suspension of Senator Shehu Sani from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Ordinarily, we would not have dignified these brainless characters with a response because it is common knowledge that the elephant footprint obliterates that of the camel. However, it becomes imperative to dispel this facade based on the request made by our teeming supporters across the Senatorial District.

READ ALSO: Change coming to Abia in 2019, says Orji Kalu

“In this regard, the members of APC in ward six (6) and the general public are hereby notified to ignore in strong terms such blackmail and intimidation in the name of ‘suspension’ as it is com- pletely with neither basis nor authority. Conversely, we wish to affirm our unflinching support and solidarity to Senator Shehu Sani for continuity in the forthcoming elections in 2019.

For over three years that the senator has been in the Nigerian Senate, he has and still performing outstandingly in legislation and oversight function which has endeared him to the Nigerian public.

“We are very much aware that this recent act of calumny and intimidation was sequel to President Muhammadu Buhari’s endorsement of Senator Shehu Sani candidacy in 2019 to the consternation of the ambitious aspirant in Kaduna State government who engineered this purported suspension.

“This recent purported suspension is clearly part of the desperation of the ambitious demigod of Kaduna politics and his stooges to orchestrate confusion that would lead to the disrepute of the party and cause damage to its electoral fortunes in 2019.

We are equally calling on both the National and State leadership of our great party to caution these saboteurs in accordance with the extant laws as enshrined in our Party’s Constitution.”

Meanwhile, Chairman of APC in the State, Emmanuel Jakada, who had earlier told the media that a serving lawmaker could not be suspended on the pages of newspapers, has however made a U-turn and endorsed the suspension of the lawmaker from the party.

READ ALSO: Vidal thanks Bayern for sanctioning €20m Barca move

In a statement published by Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity) to Governor Nasir el-Rufai,

Samuel Aruwan on his Facebook page, the APC Chairman refuted his earlier statement saying, “Shehu Sani is on indefinite suspension”.

The statement reads in part, “as the newly elected chairman of the party in Kaduna State, records available to me has confirmed that, Senator Shehu Sani has been on indefinite suspension since 2017 by the party leadership of Tudun Wada Ward 6, Kaduna South Local Government Area of Kaduna State. His indefinite suspension is still on and valid.

“A media campaign cannot change the valid position of duly constituted party organs.” This latest drama from APC in Kaduna state may not be unconnected to recent defection by some lawmakers who were suspected to be in the same ship with Shehu Sani and his rumoured handshake with President Buhari recently in Abuja.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

KADUNA

Kaduna APC splits on Shehu Sani’s suspension

— 4th August 2018

Sola Ojo, Kaduna There seems to be no end in sight to the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State as the party appears split on the suspension of Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna North Senatorial District. A statement signed by the Ward 6 chairman, Ibrahim Salisu Togo, Tudun-Wada North chapter of…

  • Eze

    ‘Chukwuemeka Eze’s allegations against Abe, childish’

    — 4th August 2018

    A frontline politician in Rivers State, Mr. Kuro Briggs, has described the allegations made against Senator Magnus Abe by one Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, as childish and unfortunate. Kuro, in a statement in Port Harcourt said, ordinarily, it would have been needless to dignify Eze with a response, but for the tissue of lies and…

  • KALU

    Change coming to Abia in 2019, says Orji Kalu

    — 4th August 2018

    Okey Sampson, Aba Eminent businessman and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has said that great and positive change would come to Abia State in 2019 when the All Progressives Congress (APC) would take over the reins of governance in the state. Kalu who made this known while addressing members of Abia…

  • SARAKI

    Saraki’ll help dislodge Buhari in 2019 – PDP leaders

    — 4th August 2018

    Layi OLanrewaju, Ilorin Some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under the aegis of PDP One Umbrella Project in Kwara state, have said that the return of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, to the party will assist to dislodge the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019. Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on…

  • Ahmed Makarfi

    I will restructure Nigeria if elected president –Makarfi

    — 4th August 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja A Peoples Democratic Party presidential hopeful, Ahmed Makarfi, has said, if elected president, the first thing he would do is to restructure the country. Makarfi made this known yesterday in Lokoja when he visited the PDP state secretariat on a familiarization tour. The presidential hopeful who noted that there is so much…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share