Kaduna APC splits on Shehu Sani’s suspension

There seems to be no end in sight to the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State as the party appears split on the suspension of Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna North Senatorial District.

A statement signed by the Ward 6 chairman, Ibrahim Salisu Togo, Tudun-Wada North chapter of APC had on Thursday insisted that, their decision to suspend the lawmaker was based on the constitution of the party and as such remains valid.

“We, the Tudun Wada North, Ward 6 exco of the all Progressives Congress, APC in Kaduna South Local Govern- ment wish to affirm our decision on the indefinite suspension of Senator Shehu Sani”, the statement read in part.

But in another statement by one Abbas Muhammad Anni who also claimed to be the Chairman of APC in the same ward 6 said, the exco had reaffirmed their support for the activist turned lawmaker. To Abbas, “the attention of the substantive APC executives in ward six (6) Tudun Wada has been drawn to the new political gimmick issued by some stooges purporting to be reaffirming the so-called suspension of Senator Shehu Sani from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Ordinarily, we would not have dignified these brainless characters with a response because it is common knowledge that the elephant footprint obliterates that of the camel. However, it becomes imperative to dispel this facade based on the request made by our teeming supporters across the Senatorial District.

“In this regard, the members of APC in ward six (6) and the general public are hereby notified to ignore in strong terms such blackmail and intimidation in the name of ‘suspension’ as it is com- pletely with neither basis nor authority. Conversely, we wish to affirm our unflinching support and solidarity to Senator Shehu Sani for continuity in the forthcoming elections in 2019.

For over three years that the senator has been in the Nigerian Senate, he has and still performing outstandingly in legislation and oversight function which has endeared him to the Nigerian public.

“We are very much aware that this recent act of calumny and intimidation was sequel to President Muhammadu Buhari’s endorsement of Senator Shehu Sani candidacy in 2019 to the consternation of the ambitious aspirant in Kaduna State government who engineered this purported suspension.

“This recent purported suspension is clearly part of the desperation of the ambitious demigod of Kaduna politics and his stooges to orchestrate confusion that would lead to the disrepute of the party and cause damage to its electoral fortunes in 2019.

We are equally calling on both the National and State leadership of our great party to caution these saboteurs in accordance with the extant laws as enshrined in our Party’s Constitution.”

Meanwhile, Chairman of APC in the State, Emmanuel Jakada, who had earlier told the media that a serving lawmaker could not be suspended on the pages of newspapers, has however made a U-turn and endorsed the suspension of the lawmaker from the party.

In a statement published by Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity) to Governor Nasir el-Rufai,

Samuel Aruwan on his Facebook page, the APC Chairman refuted his earlier statement saying, “Shehu Sani is on indefinite suspension”.

The statement reads in part, “as the newly elected chairman of the party in Kaduna State, records available to me has confirmed that, Senator Shehu Sani has been on indefinite suspension since 2017 by the party leadership of Tudun Wada Ward 6, Kaduna South Local Government Area of Kaduna State. His indefinite suspension is still on and valid.

“A media campaign cannot change the valid position of duly constituted party organs.” This latest drama from APC in Kaduna state may not be unconnected to recent defection by some lawmakers who were suspected to be in the same ship with Shehu Sani and his rumoured handshake with President Buhari recently in Abuja.