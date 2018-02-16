The Sun News
Latest
16th February 2018 - Kaduna: APC queries El-Rufai, suspends his 3 allies
16th February 2018 - Nnewi industrialists cry out over neglect
16th February 2018 - We’re fully ready for 2019 elections –IGP
16th February 2018 - Blue Diamond boss gives succour to victims of herdsmen’s attacks in Benue
16th February 2018 - We’ll effect desired change –Buhari
16th February 2018 - Wike’s troubling view on proliferation of political parties
16th February 2018 - Letter to Defence Minister: If it’s not too late…(1)
16th February 2018 - Ugwuanyi’s visionary leadership
16th February 2018 - Election amendment must stay
16th February 2018 - Hate speeches and monitoring of notable Nigerians
Home / National / Kaduna: APC queries El-Rufai, suspends his 3 allies

Kaduna: APC queries El-Rufai, suspends his 3 allies

— 16th February 2018

•They’re disgruntled elements- Acting Secretary

 Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi-led faction of the Kaduna chapter of the All Progresive Congress (APC), has issued a query and warning letter to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, on alleged anti-party activities in the state.

In a swift reaction, however, acting chairman of the El-Rufai-led group of the party, Yahaya Baba Pate, described the Hunkuyi group are disgruntled elements and saidthey will soon be punished for their actions.

“We will soon issue a disclaimer on them; they are disgruntled elements, and disciplinary action will be taken against them for misleading the public. We want to assure all members of the party that APC is one in Kaduna,” Pate said.

Also, El-Rufai’s spokesman, Samuel Aruwan described the alleged suspension as “a sham and laughable.”

In a statement signed by Aruwan, El-Rufai called the action ‘rascally’ and described Hunkuyi as the brain behind the action.

He also listed some of his achievements in office.

“The APC government of Kaduna state has boldly lived up to its manifesto and principles to the people. In this work, it continues to enjoy the firm support of the APC state executive, which is united and committed to the hardwork of bringing sustainable change.

“The government appreciates the support it has received from the party in executing policies which stand up for the right of ordinary people to equal opportunity. That support was vividly demonstrated as the government took drastic action to ensure only qualified teachers teach the children of the poor.

“Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai is proud of his record in achieving unprecedented levels of capital spending in the state, direct job creation, doubling school enrolment and doubling internally-generated revenue. The governor is not in doubt that the people of Kaduna state have seen who is committed to building schools, roads and hospitals, and bringing investors and make the right choice in their own interest.

“The political traders are also aware of the people who stand up for them.”

Regardless, the political adviser to the governor, Uba Sani, has been suspended for 18 months and advised to desist from participating in party affairs or face prosecution.

Also suspended for 18 months are Commissioner of Finance, Suleiman Audu Kwari and Alhaji Yahaya Baba Pate, acting state secretary of the party.

According to the letters signed by the Hunkuyi group, State APC Acting Chairman, S.I Danladi Wada, and copies made available to newsmen at a press conference, yesterday, suspension of the said members was with immediate effect, while the governor was expected to respond to the query within 48 hours or face further disciplinary measures.

He said the State secretariat of the party has been relocated to No.11B Sambo road, Kaduna

According to the Acting State  Chairman, “the decision to relocate, as approved by the majority members of the state Executive Committee, becomes necessary so as to create a harmonious working environment for the leadership of APC in the state, considering the unprecedented manner which some politicians have permanently deployed thugs to invade the former address and harrass and intimidate other innocent officers and members of the party perceived as political threats and, therefore, prevented from attending or taking part in any activity of the party at the former address.

“The State Working Committee (SWC),  after due consultation with stakeholders and elders of the party, has decided to issue notice of suspension from APC to Mallam Uba Sani for 18 months.

“The acting state secretary is also suspended for 18 months and Alhaji Audu Kwaru, commissioner of finance is also suspended for anti party activities for 18 months.His Excellency, Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai has been queried and we expect him to answer the query within 48 hours. Failure to do that, the SWC will seat down and deliberate.

“We queried Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai for his anti party and anti human activities. The letters would be delivered to these personalities today” he stressed.

The suspension and query letters were copied the APC National Chairman, APC Deputy National Chairman, APC Vice Chairman, North Local west, Headquarters INEC, Abuja, REC INEC Kaduna State. KADSIECOM, ALL LGQ Chairmen of APC, Kaduna State, CNPP, IPAC, Commissioner of Police Kaduna State Command, Director of SSS Kaduna and Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the media.

Also, in a press statement he personally signed, Hunkiyi said he had aligned himself and his followership to the decision of the national party which recognises S.I Danladi Wada as the acting chairman of the APC in Kaduna state, as known to the party records.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kaduna: APC queries El-Rufai, suspends his 3 allies

— 16th February 2018

•They’re disgruntled elements- Acting Secretary  Noah Ebije, Kaduna The Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi-led faction of the Kaduna chapter of the All Progresive Congress (APC), has issued a query and warning letter to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, on alleged anti-party activities in the state. In a swift reaction, however, acting chairman of the El-Rufai-led group of the party,…

  • We’re fully ready for 2019 elections –IGP

    — 16th February 2018

    Christopher Oji  The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has said the Force, under his watch, is  battle-ready for the forthcoming 2019 general elections.  The IGP said this, yesterday, at the launch of his book, ‘Security and justice: The pathway for peace and reconciliation in Nigeria’, held at Intercontinental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.  “We are…

  • We’ll effect desired change –Buhari

    — 16th February 2018

    •Launches first indigenous UAV, Tsaigumi, in Kaduna Sola Ojo, Kaduna PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari declared in Kaduna State, yesterday, the commitment and determination of his administration to bring about the desired change in Nigeria. President Buhari, who stated this at the induction ceremony of the first indigenous Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Tsaigumi, held at the Nigerian…

  • State police: Seven years after, Nigerian elite heed Ekweremadu’s lone voice

    — 16th February 2018

    Ismail Omipidan He was not the one who began the campaign for the establishment of a state police in Nigeria. But since 2011, Deputy President of the senate, Ike Ekweremadu has been consistent in his campaign for what he now refers to as decentralised policing system in Nigeria. Since then, he kept the debate in…

  • We’re failing in real estate planning –Adetiba

    — 16th February 2018

     Simeon Mpamugoh Segun Adetiba is the  President, Furniture And Allied Products Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (FAPMAN). In this interview, Adetiba spoke about social housing with cheaper locally-made building materials adding that it depended on the seriousness and acceptability of those materials by the private and public sectors. He felt that there was need for the public…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share