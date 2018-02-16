Kaduna: APC queries El-Rufai, suspends his 3 allies

•They’re disgruntled elements- Acting Secretary

Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi-led faction of the Kaduna chapter of the All Progresive Congress (APC), has issued a query and warning letter to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, on alleged anti-party activities in the state.

In a swift reaction, however, acting chairman of the El-Rufai-led group of the party, Yahaya Baba Pate, described the Hunkuyi group are disgruntled elements and saidthey will soon be punished for their actions.

“We will soon issue a disclaimer on them; they are disgruntled elements, and disciplinary action will be taken against them for misleading the public. We want to assure all members of the party that APC is one in Kaduna,” Pate said.

Also, El-Rufai’s spokesman, Samuel Aruwan described the alleged suspension as “a sham and laughable.”

In a statement signed by Aruwan, El-Rufai called the action ‘rascally’ and described Hunkuyi as the brain behind the action.

He also listed some of his achievements in office.

“The APC government of Kaduna state has boldly lived up to its manifesto and principles to the people. In this work, it continues to enjoy the firm support of the APC state executive, which is united and committed to the hardwork of bringing sustainable change.

“The government appreciates the support it has received from the party in executing policies which stand up for the right of ordinary people to equal opportunity. That support was vividly demonstrated as the government took drastic action to ensure only qualified teachers teach the children of the poor.

“Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai is proud of his record in achieving unprecedented levels of capital spending in the state, direct job creation, doubling school enrolment and doubling internally-generated revenue. The governor is not in doubt that the people of Kaduna state have seen who is committed to building schools, roads and hospitals, and bringing investors and make the right choice in their own interest.

“The political traders are also aware of the people who stand up for them.”

Regardless, the political adviser to the governor, Uba Sani, has been suspended for 18 months and advised to desist from participating in party affairs or face prosecution.

Also suspended for 18 months are Commissioner of Finance, Suleiman Audu Kwari and Alhaji Yahaya Baba Pate, acting state secretary of the party.

According to the letters signed by the Hunkuyi group, State APC Acting Chairman, S.I Danladi Wada, and copies made available to newsmen at a press conference, yesterday, suspension of the said members was with immediate effect, while the governor was expected to respond to the query within 48 hours or face further disciplinary measures.

He said the State secretariat of the party has been relocated to No.11B Sambo road, Kaduna

According to the Acting State Chairman, “the decision to relocate, as approved by the majority members of the state Executive Committee, becomes necessary so as to create a harmonious working environment for the leadership of APC in the state, considering the unprecedented manner which some politicians have permanently deployed thugs to invade the former address and harrass and intimidate other innocent officers and members of the party perceived as political threats and, therefore, prevented from attending or taking part in any activity of the party at the former address.

“The State Working Committee (SWC), after due consultation with stakeholders and elders of the party, has decided to issue notice of suspension from APC to Mallam Uba Sani for 18 months.

“The acting state secretary is also suspended for 18 months and Alhaji Audu Kwaru, commissioner of finance is also suspended for anti party activities for 18 months.His Excellency, Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai has been queried and we expect him to answer the query within 48 hours. Failure to do that, the SWC will seat down and deliberate.

“We queried Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai for his anti party and anti human activities. The letters would be delivered to these personalities today” he stressed.

The suspension and query letters were copied the APC National Chairman, APC Deputy National Chairman, APC Vice Chairman, North Local west, Headquarters INEC, Abuja, REC INEC Kaduna State. KADSIECOM, ALL LGQ Chairmen of APC, Kaduna State, CNPP, IPAC, Commissioner of Police Kaduna State Command, Director of SSS Kaduna and Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the media.

Also, in a press statement he personally signed, Hunkiyi said he had aligned himself and his followership to the decision of the national party which recognises S.I Danladi Wada as the acting chairman of the APC in Kaduna state, as known to the party records.