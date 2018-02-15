Kaduna APC faction queries el-Rufai, suspends gov’s aides

Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi-led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kaduna State chapter, has issued a query and warning letter to Governor Nasir el-Rufai over his alleged anti-party activities in the state.

However, in a swift reaction, the Acting Chairman of the el-Rufai-led group of the party, Yahaya Baba Pate, described the Hunkuyi group as ‘disgruntled elements’.

According to Pate, “We will soon issue a disclaimer on them, they are disgruntled elements, and disciplinary action will be taken against them for misleading the public. We want to assure all members of the party that APC is one in Kaduna,” Pate said.

However, Political Adviser to the governor, Uba Sani, has been suspended for 18 months and advised to desist from participating in the party affairs or face prosecution.

Also suspended for 18 months were the serving Commissioner of Finance, Suleiman Audu Kwari and Alhaji Yahaya Baba pate who is the Acting Secretary of the party in the state.

According to the letters signed by the Hunkuyi group by its acting Chairman, S.I. Danladi Wada, and copies made available to newsmen at a press conference, on Thursday, the suspension of the said members was with immediate effect while the governor was expected to respond to the query within 48 hours or face further disciplinary measures.

Meanwhile, Wada disclosed that the party’s state secretariat has now been relocated to No.11B Sambo Road, Kaduna

According to the Acting State Chairman, “The decision to relocate as approved by the majority members of the state Executive Committee becomes necessary so as to create a harmonious working environment for the leadership of APC in the state, considering the unprecedented manner by which some politicians have permanently deployed thugs that invaded the former address and harrasing and intimidating other innocent officers and members of the party thatbare perceived as political threats and were severally prevented from attending or taking part in any activity of the party atbthe former address.

“The State Working Committee (SWC) after due consultation with stakeholders and elders of the party has decided to issue notice of suspension from APC to Mallam Uba Sani for 18 months.

“The acting state secretary is also suspended for 18 months, Alhaji Audu Kwaru, commissioner of finance is also suspended for anti party activities for 18 months.His Excellency, Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai has been queried and we are expecting him to answer the query within 48 hours. Failure to do that, the SWC will seat down and deliberate.

“We queried Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai for his anti party and anti human activities. The letters would be delivered to these personalities today” he stressed.

The suspension and query letters were copied the APC National Chairman, APC Deputy National Chairman, APC Vice Chairman North Local west, Headquarters INEC, Abuja, REC INEC Kaduna State. KADSIECOM, ALL LGQ Chairmen of APC, Kaduna State, CNPP, IPAC, Commissioner of Police Kaduna State Command, Director SSS Kaduna and NUJ and the media.

Also, in a press statement personally signed and issued by the Senator representing Kaduna North senatorial district, Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkiyi, said he has aligned himself and his followership to the decision of the national party that recognises S.I Danladi Wada as the acting chairman of the APC in Kaduna State as known to the party records.