The Sun News
Latest
20th February 2018 - Kaduna: APC faction nullifies El-Rufai’s suspension
20th February 2018 - We’ll support Buhari for second tenure if…South East elders
20th February 2018 - Video clips of under-aged voters shot in 2015, says Kano govt
20th February 2018 - CCT chairman’s trial: Why FG queried Magu, Keyamo
20th February 2018 - 2019: Only ill-health can stop Buhari –Kalu
20th February 2018 - Opportunists leaving APC –Bisi Akande
20th February 2018 - Buhari congratulates Awolowo-Dosunmu at 70
20th February 2018 - OAU pulls out of ASUU, forms new union
20th February 2018 - Herdsmen: Fayose, Sanusi, Miyetti Allah leader sign peace pact
20th February 2018 - Excitement as BBC Igbo, Yoruba services hit airwaves
Home / Politics / Kaduna: APC faction nullifies El-Rufai’s suspension

Kaduna: APC faction nullifies El-Rufai’s suspension

— 20th February 2018

•FG engages 100,000 CHIPS agents

Noah Ebije; Sola Ojo, Kaduna

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State has  nullified the suspension of Governor Nasir El-Rufai by another faction of the party in the state. The Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi-led faction of the party had earlier suspended the governor, but another faction supporting the governor describe the Hunkuyi-led faction as illegitimate. The party said the suspension of the governor is  laughable and should be disregarded.

This came in the wake of a pronouncement by the APC that sales of forms for party primaries ahead of the Kaduna State local government elections slated for May 12, will commence this week.

Acting Secretary of the party, Yahaya Baba Pate, who briefed newsmen on the outcome of the State Exeucitve Council said the meeting adopted the recommendations of the SEC on the local government elections and commended the ongoing registration of party members.

Pate said  the party is set to roll out the timetable in few days time, for the primaries ahead of the council elections.

Reacting to the suspension of Governor El-Rufai by a faction of the party, the acting secretary said, the ‘so called’ chairman of the faction, Danladi Wada is an impostor, who lacks power to suspend any member of the party.

According to him, “the authentic chairman of the party is Alhaji Shuaibu Idris. He is the chairman recognised by the national leadership of the party. Just last week, he received an invitation letter from the national secretariat, signed by the National Chairman, Chief Odigie Oyegun, inviting him for National Executive Committee meeting next week.

“The Senator Hunkuyi-led group is illegitimate. As far as we are concerned, most of them have been expelled including the so called factional chairman, Danladi Wada. As for Senator Hunkuyi, he is under six months suspension, because we cannot expel him. Only the national leadership can expel him, because he is a political office holder.” he said.

In another development, the Federal Government is engaging 100,000 agents under the Community Health Influencers, Promoters and Services (CHIPS) program.

This is in order to reduce high rate of maternal and child mortality in the country.

Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency,  Faisal Shuaib made the disclosure during an interview with newsmen shortly after the first meeting with Northern Traditional Leaders Committee on Primary Health Care Delivery in Kaduna yesterday.

CHIPS is a community-based programme whereby individuals with basic criteria including commitment, agility, will be selected by traditional institution to carry out basic medical needs of the people in their communities, diagnose and call on the next point of call when necessary.

They must be residing within the community and would be adequately trained before deployment to render the services the programme is targeted.

According to him, the development became necessary because Nigeria was losing about one million women and children to preventable medical conditions.

“The gathering of the northern traditional committee on PHC here today is to review what we were able to achieve in 2017 and strategise for high priority intervention in our communities this year.

This means going back to the basis, the community to engage the traditional institution knowing full well that we cannot have meaningful progress as regard to provision of healthcare services to our people without listening to them.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kaduna: APC faction nullifies El-Rufai’s suspension

— 20th February 2018

•FG engages 100,000 CHIPS agents Noah Ebije; Sola Ojo, Kaduna All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State has  nullified the suspension of Governor Nasir El-Rufai by another faction of the party in the state. The Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi-led faction of the party had earlier suspended the governor, but another faction supporting the governor describe the…

  • We’ll support Buhari for second tenure if…South East elders

    — 20th February 2018

    David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi South East Elders Forum has resolved to support President Muhammadu Buhari for a second tenure if he decides to contest even as the forum urged the president not to relent in his fight against corruption. The decision to support Buhari for a second tenure was part of the resolutions the organisation took…

  • Video clips of under-aged voters shot in 2015, says Kano govt

    — 20th February 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano Kano State Government, has said viral video clips of under-age voters in the just concluded local government election was actually shot during the March 30, 2015 election organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mallam Muhammad Garba, made the clarification when he addressed members of the…

  • CCT chairman’s trial: Why FG queried Magu, Keyamo

    — 20th February 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja The seeming rift between the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, and the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, has been reinforced after Malami issued a query to the EFCC boss. A private lawyer and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr….

  • 2019: Only ill-health can stop Buhari –Kalu

    — 20th February 2018

     Louis Ibah Former Abia State Governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has said that only ill-health can stop President Muhammadu Buhari from seeking re-election in 2019. He said Buhari as an honest man would tell Nigerians at the right time whether he would seek re-election or not. Kalu who spoke to aviation reporters on arrival from…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share