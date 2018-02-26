Kaduna APC crisis: NWC, Tinubu to get probe panel report

Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will each receive a copy of the investigation panel set up to investigate the party’s crisis in Kaduna State.

Chairman of the probe panel and Deputy National Chairman (South), Segun Oni, disclosed this to party members in Kaduna, yesterday.

Other members of the fact-finding mission include National Auditor, George Moghalu and National Woman Leader, Dr. Rahmatu Alliyu and also accompanied by the Deputy National Secretary, Chief Victor Diadiom.

Last week, the APC NWC set up a four-member committee to look into the crisis in its Kaduna State chapter, which led to the demolition of a factional secretariat, owned by Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, by the state government.

Last week, the NWC resolved, according to a statement issued last Thursday by the National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, after an executive session it held the previous day.

Thereafter, the party mandated Oni’s committee to look into the remote and immediate causes of the crisis in the state chapters and the circumstance that led to the demolition of Hunkuyi’s building.

At a meeting with party members in Kaduna, yesterday, Oni assured them that the committee, which is on a “fact-finding mission, will not be judgemental.

The committee was expected in the state at 11:00am, yesterday, at the demolished secretariat located on 11B, Sambo Road, within the metropolis but did not arrive until at about 3:41pm, after most top members, including Senator Shehu Sani, had left the venue.

They had waited for over four hours.

Speaking to newsmen on arrival, committee chairman, Oni, who was received by senator Hunkuyi, apologised for keeping members waiting and reiterated that the committee is on a fact-finding mission whose job is not going to be judgemental.

“The National Working Committee is concerned about happenings in Kaduna State, to find out the facts and appeal to all sides to sheathe their swords.

“At the end of our assignment, we will put up our reports and submit to the NWC and the reconciliatory committee under the leadership of the national leader of our great party, Asiwaju Tinubu.

“We are confident of resolving our problems and function as one big family to move the party and state forward.

“As I said, our mission is not going to be judgemental, we are to assemble the facts of the problems in Kaduna. We will look at the congress results sheets and what INEC has, as a way of authenticating the state chairmanship.”

In his reaction, Hunkuyi urged the committee not to take sides in the matter, and stressed that another time be fixed for proper interface with aggrieved members in the state.

He drew the attention of the committee to the fact that the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the party is expected to hold on February 27 and the ‘authentic’ acting chairman has not been invited.

He suggested that if the two people claiming leadership of the party in the state will not be invited to the meeting, then, none should be invited until the matter on ground is amicably resolved.

Meanwhile, the committee reportedly met with the Hunkuyi group at 8:30pm, at an undisclosed venue, yesterday.