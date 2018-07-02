Kaduna APC crisis deepens as another stalwart resigns— 2nd July 2018
Writes Buhari, el-Rufai, others
Sola Ojo, Kaduna
Internal crisis rocking All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State seems not ending soon as more key members dump the party over what they described as high handedness by party’s managers in the state.
Few days earlier, former Kaduna gubernatorial aspirant of the party, Isa Ashiru Kudan, picked membership card of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP); and, now, another chieftain in the state, Alhaji Lawal Adamu Usman, popularly known as ‘Mr LA’ tendered his resignation.
Usman, an acclaimed founding member of the party in Kaduna gave what he described as indiscriminate persecutions of party members with the aim of restricting the space for their aspirations, as well as his suspension from the party alongside other chieftains as some of reasons he left.
In a resignation letter addressed to the APC Chairman of Ungwan Dosa Ward in Kaduna North Local Government, his constituency and copied the state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and President Muhammadu Buhari, Usman said, resigning from APC was the only principled decision that can be made in the circumstances of the many crises rocking the party in the State.
The letter read in parts: “It is with regret that I write to inform you that I have decided to resign my membership of the All Progressives Congress as from today. As you know, I have been a member of the APC since its inception four years ago.
I was one of its original founders back in 2014. I have, since that time, deployed ample energy, precious time and enormous resources towards the growth of the party and its eventual victories at state and federal levels.
“But, here, we are in 2018, just three short years after the APC’s electoral high point, and everything has gone belly up in Kaduna state. A party that was once composed of committed comrades and loyal friends – united in the struggle for change, fairness, justice and national progress – has now turned into a party at war with itself. Bitter recriminations, acrimonious rancour and false accusations have been bandied about leading to unfair and unjustifiable persecution of loyal members by a handful of favoured government cronies. The atmosphere inside the party has today turned ugly and toxic.
“A rigorous and critical analysis of the party’s internal structures and culture, of key tactical decisions, and of the party’s overall political orientation would prove that the cracks had appeared soon after the inauguration of the Malam Nasir El-Rufai’s administration when collective responsibility was jettisoned in parochial individual ego massage.
