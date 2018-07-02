The Sun News
Latest
2nd July 2018 - Kaduna APC crisis deepens as another stalwart resigns
2nd July 2018 - Why I’ve special interest in Nasarawa – Buhari
2nd July 2018 - PDP vows to retain power in Akwa Ibom
2nd July 2018 - Bayelsa to sign GMoU with Shell on Gbarain/Ubie gas plant
2nd July 2018 - Edo govt, senator bicker over alleged vandalisation of streetlights
2nd July 2018 - FG to earn $5.6bn from NNPC/FIRST E&P JV deal
2nd July 2018 - Niger Delta: I’ll spend amnesty funds prudently –Dokubo
2nd July 2018 - Only truth can bring societal peace in Nigeria –Irukwu
2nd July 2018 - Croatia sets up Russia q-finals clash
2nd July 2018 - IPEF celebrates Ijebu professionals
Home / National / Kaduna APC crisis deepens as another stalwart resigns
KADUNA

Kaduna APC crisis deepens as another stalwart resigns

— 2nd July 2018

Writes Buhari, el-Rufai, others

Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Internal crisis rocking All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State seems not ending soon as more key members dump the party over what they described as high handedness by party’s managers in the state.

Few days earlier, former Kaduna gubernatorial aspirant of the party, Isa Ashiru Kudan, picked membership card of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP); and, now, another chieftain in the state, Alhaji Lawal Adamu Usman, popularly known as ‘Mr LA’ tendered his resignation.

Usman, an acclaimed founding member of the party in Kaduna gave what he described as indiscriminate persecutions of party members with the aim of restricting the space for their aspirations, as well as his suspension from the party alongside other chieftains as some of reasons he left.

In a resignation letter addressed to the APC Chairman of Ungwan Dosa Ward in Kaduna North Local Government, his constituency and copied the state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and President Muhammadu Buhari, Usman said, resigning from APC was the only principled decision that can be made in the circumstances of the many crises rocking the party in the State.

The letter read in parts: “It is with regret that I write to inform you that I have decided to resign my membership of the All Progressives Congress as from today. As you know, I have been a member of the APC since its inception four years ago.

I was one of its original founders back in 2014. I have, since that time, deployed ample energy, precious time and enormous resources towards the growth of the party and its eventual victories at state and federal levels.

“But, here, we are in 2018, just three short years after the APC’s electoral high point, and everything has gone belly up in Kaduna state. A party that was once composed of committed comrades and loyal friends – united in the struggle for change, fairness, justice and national progress – has now turned into a party at war with itself. Bitter recriminations, acrimonious rancour and false accusations  have been bandied about leading to unfair and unjustifiable persecution of loyal members by a handful of favoured government cronies. The atmosphere inside the party has today turned ugly and toxic.

“A rigorous and critical analysis of the party’s internal structures and culture, of key tactical decisions, and of the party’s overall political orientation would prove that the cracks had appeared soon after the inauguration of the Malam Nasir El-Rufai’s administration when collective responsibility was jettisoned in parochial individual ego massage.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

KADUNA

Kaduna APC crisis deepens as another stalwart resigns

— 2nd July 2018

Writes Buhari, el-Rufai, others Sola Ojo, Kaduna Internal crisis rocking All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State seems not ending soon as more key members dump the party over what they described as high handedness by party’s managers in the state. Few days earlier, former Kaduna gubernatorial aspirant of the party, Isa Ashiru Kudan, picked…

  • BUHARI

    Why I’ve special interest in Nasarawa – Buhari

    — 2nd July 2018

    Nigeria’s challenges due to president’s inexperience, says Bafarawa Linus Oota , Lafia and Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto President Mohammadu Buhari has said he has special interest in Nasarawa State because it is the first and only state in the country to elect a governor and a government under his former party, the Congress for Progresive Change…

  • PDP

    PDP vows to retain power in Akwa Ibom

    — 2nd July 2018

    Joe Effiong, Uyo The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed to retain power in Akwa Ibom State as well as reclaim power at the centre. The state Chairman of the party, Obong Paul Ekpo, who stated this at the kick off of sensitisation of the 10 federal constituencies on Saturday at Ikot Abasi Local Government…

  • BAYELSA

    Bayelsa to sign GMoU with Shell on Gbarain/Ubie gas plant

    — 2nd July 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Bayelsa State Government has disclosed it will sign a Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) with Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) on the Gbarain/Ubie gas plant, a multi-million dollar project, which is the largest investment in Africa. Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (rtd), who disclosed this during a meeting with the…

  • VANDALISATION

    Edo govt, senator bicker over alleged vandalisation of streetlights

    — 2nd July 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Senator representing Edo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Matthew Urhoghide, has accused government agents of removing solar light labels in various streets in the senatorial district preparatory to bringing down the streetlights completely. His Senior Legislative aide, Mr. Neda Imansuen, in a statement in Benin, yesterday, said: “It has come…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share