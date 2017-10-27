Kaduna-Abuja highway: Police parade 14 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers

From: N

sisong Morgan, Abuja

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Friday, paraded eight suspected armed robbers and six notorious kidnappers that have been terrorising travellers along Rijana, Abuja -Kaduna highway.

The force Public Relations Officer (PRO), Jimoh Moshood who led team of journalists to Rijana, Kaduna state disclosed that the arrest was made possible by information provided by the public and other intelligence effort of the police.

The suspects are, Adamu Tukur, 25; Ahmadu Bala, 30; Bello Sule, 29; Hamza Sulaiman, 29.

Others are: Sulaiman Abubakar, 25; Adamu Tukur, 25; Nuhu Ahmadu, 30; Aliyu Suleiman, 30; Nahuru Abubakar, 30; Muazu Lawal, 32; Halilu Garba, 32; Bello Yusuf, 23; Rufai Haruna, 30; Abubakar Haruna, 35; Mohammed Yahaya, 20, and Rashidu Husseini 22 years.

The Force PRO disclosed that the exhibits recovered from them were Toyota Hummer bus, AK47 Riffle, Motorcycles, cutlasses, sticks, charms and 30 rounds of AK47 ammunition.

He further noted that the kidnappers move from North East states as Katsina, Sokoto and Kebbi to Kaduna–Abuja Highway and kidnap innocent travellers.

He added that notorious Kidnap-for-ransom gang were dislodged and busted on October 25, by the Special Intelligence Response Team attached to Operation Absolute Sanity.

They arrested the nine suspected notorious kidnappers after they carried out several kidnapping on Abuja – Kaduna highway and returned to Jigawa State.

He said that all the mentioned suspects confessed to several kidnappings and armed robbery along Abuja – Kaduna to Kano expressway, adding that investigation is being intensified to arrest the remaining suspects who are at large.

He assured Nigerians that the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has directed the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) in zones and commands across the country to beef up security in their Area of Responsibilities (AOR) and ensure massive deployment of armed police personnel, patrol teams and undercover operatives to black spots, flash points and other vulnerable criminal spots to nip in the bud, all forms of crimes and criminality nationwide and make sure that detection of crimes are prompt, to serve as deterrent to who-will-be criminals.

He noted that the ongoing raids on criminal hideouts will be sustained throughout the country.

