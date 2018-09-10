– The Sun News
TRAIN

Kaduna-Abuja bound train crushes 52 cattle – Police

— 10th September 2018

Sola Ojo, Kaduna

About 52 cattle grazing along rail track have been crushed by fast moving Kaduna-Abuja-bound train, Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmad Abdurahaman disclosed, on Sunday.

The police boss, who addressed newsmen at the Command’s headquarters, in Kaduna said, he received a distress call at about 11:45hours and personally led principal staff of the Command to the  spot at  kasarami village, Jere District of Kargarko Local Government Area of the state.

“When we get to the spot, we found out that contrary to earlier calls of  insurgents attack what actually happened was an accident.

“The Fulani herdsmen who passed the night at Kasarami asked if they could cross over with their animals and were misinformed that there is no rail services, on Sunday.

“It was when they were half way that a  fast moving train from Rigasa station on its way to Abuja approaches that led to the disaster.

READ ALSO: Imo 2019: Guber aspirant proposes Rural Women Development Fund

“The train was on a high speed and in the process crushed to death 52 cattle and 27 that were still alive were ordered to be slaughter and sold out to reduce the lost on the herdsmen.

“I want to assured the good people of Kaduna State that what happened was an accident and no life was lost only the cattle.

“The herdsmen were on their way back to katsina state. I had a meeting with their leaders and the farmers in the area in other to check future occurrence.

“I called on the people of Kaduna State to go about with their lawful activities as the command is doing everything to ensure that lives and property are protected in the state”, the Police boss added.

