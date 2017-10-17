The Sun News
Latest
17th October 2017 - KADPOLY suspends 7-week strike
17th October 2017 - Benue starts anti grazing law implementation November
17th October 2017 - Kwara LG poll: Court dismisses PDP’s plea to stop election
17th October 2017 - Senator Ucha faults crediting 41km Enugu-Ebonyi Road to Princess Nnaji
17th October 2017 - Smoke on Thai beaches, pay $4k or go to jail
17th October 2017 - How forced vaccination rumour rattled Ondo
17th October 2017 - Court grants Farouk Lawan’s application for transfer of case
17th October 2017 - Military vaccination: Panic in Rivers, Ondo as parents withdraw kids from schools
17th October 2017 - UNICEF scores Sokoto low in hand-washing habits
17th October 2017 - Taxes: Senate backs FG
Home / Cover / National / KADPOLY suspends 7-week strike

KADPOLY suspends 7-week strike

— 17th October 2017

From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) Kaduna Polytechnic Chapter has suspended its seven weeks old strike.

Students of the institution were writing their second semester examination when their lecturers decided to down tool.

ASUP chairman for the Polytechnic, Dr. Aliyu Ibrahim, who confirmed this to Daily Sun in his office, on Tuesday said, the suspension followed the resolution of the emergency congress of 17th October, 2017.

According to him, “Following the resolution of the emergency congress of 17th October, 2017, the seven weeks old strike has been suspended.

“Therefore, members are called upon to immediately resume their normal academic activities”.

He further clarified that the suspension was for a period of six months after which a congress would be reconvened on 17th April, 2018 to reassess the memorandum of understanding between the management and the union.

ASUP had opted for industrial action in August this year to press home its demands bothering on improved welfare package and conducive working environment from the management team of the federal Polytechnic.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

KADPOLY suspends 7-week strike

— 17th October 2017

From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) Kaduna Polytechnic Chapter has suspended its seven weeks old strike. Students of the institution were writing their second semester examination when their lecturers decided to down tool. ASUP chairman for the Polytechnic, Dr. Aliyu Ibrahim, who confirmed this to Daily Sun in his office,…

  • Benue starts anti grazing law implementation November

    — 17th October 2017

        From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has said despite the threat by Miyetti Allah (cattle herders group), the anti-grazing law implementation will commence November 1st. The governor spoke at the State House, Abuja where he met with the president and demanded the arrest of leaders of Miyetti Allah for vowing…

  • Kwara LG poll: Court dismisses PDP’s plea to stop election

    — 17th October 2017

    From: LAYI OLANREWAJU,Ilorin A Kwara State High Court, on Tuesday, dismissed the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s plea to stop the conduct of the November 18 local government elections in the state. The PDP had, through its lead counsel, Salman Jawondo, approached the court to restrain the Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWASIEC) from conducting…

  • Senator Ucha faults crediting 41km Enugu-Ebonyi Road to Princess Nnaji

    — 17th October 2017

        From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu Senator Julius Ucha has faulted the claim that the rehabilitation of the 41km Ozalla-Akpugo-Amagunze-Ihuokpara-Nkomoro Ebonyi federal road was attracted by Princess Peace Nnaji as  constituency project when she was in the House of Representatives. Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu, had at…

  • How forced vaccination rumour rattled Ondo

    — 17th October 2017

    From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Anxiety Tuesday enveloped Akure, the Ondo State capital as rumours broke about the death of some school children after being administered vaccines by some unidentified soldiers. There was also pandemonium in some parts of the town as efforts by several parents to withdraw their children from school before the official closing…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share