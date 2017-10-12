Kachikwu/Baru: Buhari running corrupt govt – Fayose

From Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) government of President Muhammadu Buhari is running the most corrupt in the history of Nigeria.

Fayose spoke against the backdrop of alleged award of $25 billion contracts, without due process, by Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu accused Baru of insubordination and that the NNPC board, which he chairs, was not conculted on the contracts award.

This was just as the governor declared that the truth he upholds in dealings in government will vindicate his Commissioner for Finance, Toyin Ojo, and Accountant General, Mrs. Yemisi Owolabi, who are being held by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged misappropriation of Paris Club Debt refund.

“When miscreants write petitions to the EFCC, against perceived opponents of president Buhari, EFCC will act immediately, but, when known Nigerians, including members of Buhari’s government raise allegations of corruption against close allies of the president, the EFCC will look the other way.

“No nation can achieve greatness with such a partial leadership.”

“As far as I am concerned, president Buhari is not fighting any corruption. He is fighting his political foes and God is not a God of double-standards. This Buhari government is a government of double-standard.”