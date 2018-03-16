Kachikwu to lead discussions at Energie Platform Lecture Series today

Adewale Sanyaolu

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, will today at the Energie Platform Lecture Series share his thoughts on the progress made so far on the Joint Venture (JV) cash call the country exited last year.

The Minister will be speaking on the theme titled, “The Role of PIGB in Sustaining the Joint Venture Cash-Call Exit Agreement” at the inaugural edition of the Lecture Series and Nigerian Oil Industry Awards taking place at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos.

Shortly after the keynote address, he would lead panellists into detailed discussions to allay concerns around the newly passed bill, which awaits the president’s assent.

The cash call debacle which runs into billions of dollars had plagued the industry for years and any attempt to tweak the recently-reached agreement between government (NNPC) and its JV partners would be met with uncertainty and further deepen investors’ apathy in the Nigerian petroleum industry, stakeholders warned.