The Sun News
Latest
16th March 2018 - Kachikwu to lead discussions at Energie Platform Lecture Series today
16th March 2018 - CBN to hold 1st MPC meeting in April –Emefiele
16th March 2018 - Aero Contractors flight makes emergency landing at Sokoto airport 
16th March 2018 - CBN, banks, meet on 7.6m 2018 customer target
16th March 2018 - Mysterious Lagos fire destroys warehouse, N1bn goods
16th March 2018 - In Benue, inferno leaves family of 9 homeless, bankrupt
16th March 2018 - US slaps sanctions on Russia for election meddling, cyber attacks
16th March 2018 - Cameroon’s leader holds first cabinet meeting since 2015
16th March 2018 - American mother bags 2 years in prison for marrying daughter
16th March 2018 - Sophia 09032391919
Home / Business / Kachikwu to lead discussions at Energie Platform Lecture Series today

Kachikwu to lead discussions at Energie Platform Lecture Series today

— 16th March 2018

Adewale Sanyaolu

 The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, will today at the Energie Platform Lecture Series share his thoughts on the progress made so far on the Joint Venture (JV) cash call the country exited last year. 

The Minister will be speaking on the theme titled, “The Role of PIGB in Sustaining the Joint Venture Cash-Call Exit Agreement” at the inaugural edition of the Lecture Series and Nigerian Oil Industry Awards taking place at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos.

Shortly after the keynote address, he would lead panellists into detailed discussions to allay concerns around the newly passed bill, which awaits the president’s assent.

The cash call debacle which runs into billions of dollars had plagued the industry for years and any attempt to tweak the recently-reached agreement between government (NNPC) and its JV partners would be met with uncertainty and further deepen investors’ apathy in the Nigerian petroleum industry, stakeholders warned.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kachikwu to lead discussions at Energie Platform Lecture Series today

— 16th March 2018

Adewale Sanyaolu  The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, will today at the Energie Platform Lecture Series share his thoughts on the progress made so far on the Joint Venture (JV) cash call the country exited last year.  The Minister will be speaking on the theme titled, “The Role of PIGB in…

  • CBN to hold 1st MPC meeting in April –Emefiele

    — 16th March 2018

    Uche Usim Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, yesterday, gave an indication of delaying the bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting till April after the National Assembly and President Muhammadu Buhari-led executive resolved the issue of nominations for its MPC. Emefiele said the meeting scheduled for March 19-20 would be delayed by…

  • Aero Contractors flight makes emergency landing at Sokoto airport 

    — 16th March 2018

    Louis Ibah An Aero Contractors Boeing 737-500 aircraft that took off from Sokoto to Abuja on Wednesday made an air return back to the Sokoto airport due to technical fault noticed by the pilot mid-way in the course of the flight. Spokesman for Aero Contractors, Mr. Simon Tumba, who confirmed the incident to Daily Sun…

  • CBN, banks, meet on 7.6m 2018 customer target

    — 16th March 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), banks and other stakeholders in the financial sector met on Thursday to fashion out ways of achieving their 2018 target, which seeks to bring in fresh 7.6 million Nigerians into the formal banking net. The CBN Deputy Governor in charge of Financial System Stability, Dr. Okwu…

  • Osinbajo bars Villa journalists from daughter’s wedding

    — 16th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, barred State House Correspondents from covering the wedding reception of his eldest daughter, Damilola, yesterday. Accredited State House journalists were bared from getting close to the venue of the reception at the Conference Centre (old Banquet Hall). Newsmen were told that the Osinbajos and the groom’s family opted…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share