The Sun News
Latest
15th February 2018 - Kachikwu to Baru: Don’t embarrass FG, end fuel queues next week
15th February 2018 - Centre for Management Development gets new DG
15th February 2018 - Buhari remains best bet for Nigeria, APC – Nwosu
15th February 2018 - BREAKING: Ethiopian prime minister resigns
15th February 2018 - Fraud: Jacob Zuma’s son on the run as police hunts for him
15th February 2018 - BREAKING: Buhari arrives in Kaduna for UAV launch
15th February 2018 - HAPPENING NOW: NISDP empowers 300 youths in Asaba
15th February 2018 - Pope meets sex abuse victims ‘several times a month’ – Vatican
15th February 2018 - South Africa: EFF says will boycott election of new president
15th February 2018 - JUST IN: NSCDC confirms two officers killed in Benue
Home / Cover / National / Kachikwu to Baru: Don’t embarrass FG, end fuel queues next week

Kachikwu to Baru: Don’t embarrass FG, end fuel queues next week

— 15th February 2018

Uche Usim, Abuja

Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, has given marching orders to the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru so as not to embarrass the Federal Government ahead of a major event coming up in the nation’s capital next week.

This new directive from Kachikwu to Baru was coming on the heels of the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) slated for February 18-22.

The minister urged end to the fuel queues, in Abuja, in order not to embarrass the Federal Government and foreigners coming for the programme.

Kachikwu also said the Federal Government had given the ministry the nod to get experts and private investors to re-tool the ailing refineries and get them working up to 90 per cent capacity in order to meet the 2019 deadline of ending fuel importation.

Speaking at a press conference, in Abuja, to highlight the upcoming petroleum summit, the Minister said he would instruct the NNPC to work day and night to ensure the queues disappear, even as he said the crisis sprang from both policy and operational challenges.

Kachikwu said: “On these fuel queues, we are working round the clock to address it. Lagos is relatively okay. Abuja is struggling because of logistics challenges. But there is improvement from what you used to have late last year.

“I’ll instruct NNPC to work night and day to ensure this is over before next week. It won’t speak well for visitors to come and see queues everywhere.

“Mr. President is also committed to addressing this challenge. We have had price adjustments since I came in and he has said the price will remain where it is today. He understands the suffering Nigerians are going through and very committed to ending it. It requires some re-engineering. My directive is that they must get the products to all parts of the country”, the minister said.

On the forthcoming NIPS, Kachikwu described it as a Nigerian version of the popular Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) held annually, in Houston, USA, assuring that it would attract loads of investments for the country by opening new business windows for both the private and public sector players.

He said the event would be declared open by President Muhammadu Buhari, who would be represented by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The minister continued, “We want to reduce massive influx of Nigerian shareholders in OTC. It has turned into a massive jamboree and became a Nigerian gathering. So, we took a policy to reduce that. We came up with this and had FEC to approve it and also endorse the consultant with whom we will execute it.

“The event will attract OPEC and non-OPEC nations, multinationals, government agencies, parastatals, experts and stakeholders from various nations. It’s a big event and we are working hard to make it a huge success. I will be directly involved throughout the entire programme”, he said.

Kachikwu said the programme would be a good platform to showcase the country’s capabilities as many Nigerians have become active in production, infrastructural development, among other fields.

“We can’t ship out our best always. So, we need to improve ourselves here. We need to demonstrate what we have. I was in Lagos for the first FPSO launch at LADOL. The Nigerian modules on the facility were fabricated here and sent there to be installed on the vessel. The paints on the vessel were also made here.

“We’ve challenged ourselves that in 10 years from now, we have to have our own 100% FPSO fabrication”, he said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kachikwu to Baru: Don’t embarrass FG, end fuel queues next week

— 15th February 2018

Uche Usim, Abuja Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, has given marching orders to the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru so as not to embarrass the Federal Government ahead of a major event coming up in the nation’s capital next week. This new directive from…

  • Centre for Management Development gets new DG

    — 15th February 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja Chonoko Bitrus, on Thursday, emerged as the Acting Director General of the Centre for Management Development (CMD). The CMD is a department under the Presidency. Bitrus, who took over from Kabri Usman, hails from Danko/Wasagu, in Kebbi State, with a degree in Political Science and is expected to stir up the administrative…

  • Buhari remains best bet for Nigeria, APC – Nwosu

    — 15th February 2018

    Chidi Nnadi, Enugu All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Imo State and Chief of Staff, Imo Government House, Uche Nwosu, has said President Muhammadu Buhari remains the best option for the country in 2019. Nwosu, who stated this in an interview with a select group of journalists, said that the country needs President Buhari to…

  • BREAKING: Buhari arrives in Kaduna for UAV launch

    — 15th February 2018

    Sola Ojo, Kaduna President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Kaduna State for the launch of the ‘TSAIGUMI’ Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) innovation of the Nigerian Air Force. The President was received into the state by Governor Nasir el-Rufai and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sodique Abubakar, among other senior federal and state goverment functionaries….

  • HAPPENING NOW: NISDP empowers 300 youths in Asaba

    — 15th February 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba No fewer than 300 youths, trained in various skills will, on Thursday, be empowered with starter packs at the closing ceremony of the 2017 National Industrial Skills Training Development Programme (NISDP), currently underway, in Delta State. NISDP is being anchored by Industrial Training Fund (ITF), a foremost training parastatal under the Federal…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share