Kachikwu, others to speak at Sub-Saharan oil, gas summit

Perpetua Egesimba

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, and the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, are expected to speak at the 2018 Sub-Saharan Africa Upstream Oil and Gas Summit and Exhibition in April

The summit with the theme, “Gearing up for Growth: Sub Saharan Oil, Gas and Power Oil Chain’’, is expected to attract many key industry players from across Africa and beyond.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos to unveil activities for the programme, the Chief Executive Officer of the Sub-Saharan African Oil and Gas Summit and Exhibition, Mr Dapo Ayoola, said the exhibition will provide a veritable opportunity for established oil and gas companies, government agencies, service providers, equipment manufacturers and new entrants to interact and showcase their possibilities.

According to him, Africa is the last true oil and gas frontier with more than 4,200 oil and gas blocks identified, adding that, almost half of these blocks are open, subject to force majeure or in the application phase.

“More that 80 percent of the 1,300 blocks in North Africa are licensed, while in Sub-Sahara Africa, it is estimated that only about 30 percent of 2,900 blocks are licensed. It is evident that many new opportunities still exist, especially for the exploration and production companies that are willing to take risks,” he said.

He stated further that the summit was aimed at inspiring young ladies in the Universities and Polytechnics to see the oil and gas industry as one that is encompassing for everybody.

“Today, we have women in the petroleum industry that are successful practitioners, operating in Human Resources or as technicians, geoscientists, finance or petroleum engineers. These set of professionals would come together and talk to the upcoming ones in order for them to realise that there are opportunities for everyone in the oil and gas. The women in petroleum session would be inspiring as we have invited top women across the continent.”

Others expected at the event include; The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ghana National Operation, Engineer Modestus Lumato of Tanzania National Development Oil Company, and Group General Manager, Human Resources, NNPC, Mrs. Oyeyemi Ladipo, among others.