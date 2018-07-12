Kachikwu moves to resolve Delta APC crisis

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, has waded into the factional crisis rocking the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with a view to reconciling the Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and the Olorogun O’tega Emerhor factions before the 2019 general elections.

The latest move by Kachikwu followed his discussion with the national chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole that he will attempt to resolve the lingering crisis.

But the first attempt met a brick wall as a reconciliatory meeting he convened in his Abuja residence for selected leaders of both factions to find a middle course was reportedly shunned Omo-Agege and a governorship aspirant of his faction, Great Ogboru.

A sources at the meeting said Emerhor led some notable bigwigs of his faction to the meeting but they were shocked that no represented of the other faction emerged at the meeting scheduled to commence by 9.00p.m.

Although the reason for their absence was not known, a source said the actors in the faction are not willing to enter into any form of peace accord until the outcome of its consent judgment is implemented by the national leadership of the party.

A former Military Administrator and APC leader in the state, AWM Frank Ajobena an APC leader in Delta state who attended the meeting confirmed the absence of leaders from the Omo-Agege group, adding that the meeting will be called again until the party is able to harmonize the warring factions.

According to him, “What you heard is true, Ogboru and Omo-Agege didn’t show up, but we will meet again until the crisis is resolved.”

Recalled that Kachikwu said after he paid a courtesy call on Oshiomhole and promised to intervene in the crisis, adding that he is not vying for the governorship of Delta state, but that his preoccupation is to ensure that the party unites in the state, ahead of 2019 election.

“I have said that many times, I don’t know why people think I am going to talk about this thing. I don’t want to be governor, I am not running for governorship, I want to make sure the party unifies and selects a candidate we can work with. That’s my position on that.

He added that the issue is not about taking party structure, but wining election “because if you take the structure, people do not support you, and then you are going to lose. Our business is to deliver the President and deliver the governorship. We are going to do it in a way that it will be contentious and in all inclusive.”