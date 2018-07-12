The Sun News
Latest
12th July 2018 - Kachikwu moves to resolve Delta APC crisis
12th July 2018 - JAMB recorded drop in exam malpractices in 2018 UTME
12th July 2018 - Athletics championship: Jim Ovia, others for Delta fund raising
12th July 2018 - Women urged to remain pillars of strength, courage
12th July 2018 - Fayemi warns Ekiti varsity VC, INEC over alleged vote manipulation plot
12th July 2018 - Stormy day for Stormy Daniels, as she’s arrested at strip club
12th July 2018 - Kwara gov. sets up Task Force on tree felling, charcoal production
12th July 2018 - NOUN VC conferred with Society for Peace, Conflict Fellowship
12th July 2018 - Ekiti guber: Monarchs demand reiterate call for free, fair, credible poll
12th July 2018 - 2 policemen, 3 others killed in Rivers
Home / Elections / National / Kachikwu moves to resolve Delta APC crisis
KACHIKWU

Kachikwu moves to resolve Delta APC crisis

— 12th July 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, has waded into the factional crisis rocking the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with a view to reconciling the Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and the Olorogun O’tega Emerhor factions before the 2019 general elections.

The latest move by Kachikwu followed his discussion with the national chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole that he will attempt to resolve the lingering crisis.

But the first attempt met a brick wall as a reconciliatory meeting he convened in his Abuja residence for selected leaders of both factions to find a middle course was reportedly shunned Omo-Agege and a governorship aspirant of his faction, Great Ogboru.

A sources at the meeting said Emerhor led some notable bigwigs of his faction to the meeting but they were shocked that no represented of the other faction emerged at the meeting scheduled to commence by 9.00p.m.

Although the reason for their absence was not known, a source said the actors in the faction are not willing to enter into any form of peace accord until the outcome of its consent judgment is implemented by the national leadership of the party.

A former Military Administrator and APC leader in the state, AWM Frank Ajobena an APC leader in Delta state who attended the meeting confirmed the absence of leaders from the Omo-Agege group, adding that the meeting will be called again until the party is able to harmonize the warring factions.

According to him, “What you heard is true, Ogboru and Omo-Agege didn’t show up, but we will meet again until the crisis is resolved.”

Recalled that Kachikwu said after he paid a courtesy call on Oshiomhole and promised to intervene in the crisis, adding that he is not vying for the governorship of Delta state, but that his preoccupation is to ensure that the party unites in the state, ahead of 2019 election.

“I have said that many times, I don’t know why people think I am going to talk about this thing. I don’t want to be governor, I am not running for governorship, I want to make sure the party unifies and selects a candidate we can work with. That’s my position on that.

He added that the issue is not about taking party structure, but wining election “because if you take the structure, people do not support you, and then you are going to lose. Our business is to deliver the President and deliver the governorship. We are going to do it in a way that it will be contentious and in all inclusive.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

KACHIKWU

Kachikwu moves to resolve Delta APC crisis

— 12th July 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, has waded into the factional crisis rocking the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with a view to reconciling the Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and the Olorogun O’tega Emerhor factions before the 2019 general elections. The latest move by Kachikwu followed his…

  • JAMB

    JAMB recorded drop in exam malpractices in 2018 UTME

    — 12th July 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed that it recorded appreciable drop in the number of exam malpractices in the conduct of the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Compared to 2017 with 2, 508 exam malpractice cases, the Board said it recorded 280 cases in 2018 UTME, indicating a…

  • WOMEN

    Women urged to remain pillars of strength, courage

    — 12th July 2018

    Charity Nwakaudu and Garcia Iroaja, Abuja The Women Wing of the Christian Council of Nigeria (WOWICCN) has reminded Christian women of their responsibilities as pillars of humanity, courage and strength. President of WOWICCN, Mrs. Omatsola Williams, made the call, in Abuja, at a one day leaders’ workshop on hate speech organised by the council in…

  • EKITI

    Fayemi warns Ekiti varsity VC, INEC over alleged vote manipulation plot

    — 12th July 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado -kiti The Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation has warned the Vice Chancellor of the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, Prof. Samuel Oye Bandele, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), over alleged plot to concoct figures as valid votes in favour of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, in Saturday governorship election in…

  • KWARA

    Kwara gov. sets up Task Force on tree felling, charcoal production

    — 12th July 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State has set up a Task Force to curb illegal tree felling and charcoal production in the state. The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Isiaka Gold, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the establishment of the task force followed Governor Ahmed’s assent to…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share