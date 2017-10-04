The Sun News
Kachikwu: Ministry expresses shock over letter’s leakage

— 4th October 2017

The Ministry of Petroleum Resources has expressed shock that a letter written to President Muhammadu Buhari by the Minister, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, was leaked to the public.

A press statement by Idang Alibi, the ministry’s director of press, said the letter was a confidential communication to President Buhari on activities in the ministry.

The statement reads:  “The attention of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources has been drawn to a publication on a memo emanating from the HMSPR to the President. Please note the following:   

“The communication under reference is a normal procedural correspondence by the minister to the president relating to developments in parastatals under his supervision.

“It is most distressing to the ministry of petroleum resources that a confidential communication to the president on the performance of one of its parastatals can be made public. The focus of the communication was on improving efficiency and deepening transparency in the oil and gas sector for continued investor confidence.

“It is noteworthy that the president has been fully supportive of the efforts of the ministry to entrench good governance and accountability in the oil and gas sector.

“The Ministry of Petroleum Resources remains focused on achieving measurable progress in the implementation of the ongoing oil sector reforms in line with the mandate of the president.”

