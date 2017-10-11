Kachikwu allegations: Don’t sweep issues under the carpet, APDA tells Buhari
— 11th October 2017
From: Okwe Obi, Abuja
The Advanced People’s Democratic Alliance (APDA) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to sweep the allegations made by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, against the Group Managing
Director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikati Baru, under the carpet.
Speaking exclusively to Daily Sun, on Wednesday, in Abuja, Publicity
Secretary of the party, Tosin Adeyanju, said it would be justifiably wrong if the president allowed the matter to slid.
Adeyanju added that an independent investigative body should be set up to unravel the allegations and unravel the truth or otherwise behind them.
“We can’t turn a blind eye to this matter. APDA as a party loathe
corruption. As such, the president should ensure that such a matter
should not be treated with kid gloves,” he added.
Recall that Kachikwu, in a letter dated August 30, 2017, to President
Buhari accused the GMD of NNPC, Baru of lack of adherence to due
process in the award of NNPC contracts.
He had said the Crude Term contracts valued at over $5 billion and
DSDP contracts valued at over $5 billion were never reviewed or
discussed with him as NNPC Board Chairman.
He said that other contracts handled that way include the
Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano pipeline valued at approximately $3 billion.
Adeyanju further added that there might be other serious issues
begging to be revealed that Nigerians do not know about.
“There is no smoke without fire. What we have seen might just be a tip
of the iceberg. If we take this matter seriously do not be surprise
that other grievous issues of national importance would surface,” he
added.
Post Views:
7
Leave a reply