K1 De Ultimate joins elite club of UN ambassadors

It was yet another feather to the cap of fuji maestro, Wasiu Ayinde Olasunkanmi Marshal popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, as he recently joined the elite club of United Nations’ ambassadors.

The Ogun chapter of Civil Society Coalition on Sustainable Development (CSCSD) on Tuesday March 6, 2018 honoured the musician as UN-SDG Ambassador at its international stakeholders’ conference on SDG held at Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta. The event had many dignitaries in attendance including the governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and wife, Olufunsho.

According to the organisers, K1’s unquantifiable contributions to humanity through music were stated as the criteria considered in selecting him for the honour.

On hand to present the award and certificate to the recipient was Governor Amosun who extolled the music icon’s virtues as deserving of the honour.

Speaking, K1 De Ultimate said the honour will encourage him to continue making his music a tool for passing information to the world on Sustainable Development Goals.

“I will continue to make my music a tool for passing information to the nooks and crannies of the world on Sustainable Development Goals,” he assured.

Aside K1, Ogun State First Lady, Olufunsho Amosun, filmmaker, Tunde Kelani and others were also honoured as UN ambassadors.