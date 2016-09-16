JYB TV show ’ll produce kid millionaires – Jibe Ologeh

JYB TV, an R-Wells Media company, is set to produce young millionaires through a new TV game show, Young Scholars Millionaires Show (YSMS).

According to Stephen Ologeh, the youthful executive director of the channel, the game show is one of the packages JYB TV, which runs on Startimes (channel 361), has lined up to encourage children and task their intellect during the new academic season.

“After the long holiday, young scholars need something new and exciting to challenge their intellect; that’s why we have packaged the programme,” Ologeh said.

He explained further: “The Young Scholars Millionaires Show is packaged in a way that kids and teens can start earning millions. The show will test the sixth sense of kids between the ages of 7 and 15. Parents/guardians should encourage and support their children to participate in weekly YSMS, which will start running soon.

“This project will serve as a financial support mechanism for parents to cover either full tuition fee or additional extra mural studies depending on the level of cash won by the kid or teen. This will totally depend on the child’s general knowledge and use of smart fruities during the game.”

Speaking ahead of the launch of the new channel, Ologeh said the Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Muhammed recently commended R-Wells Media for its Young Scholars programme.

According to him, the minister praised the initiative of the company in packaging programmes for children whom he described as leaders of tomorrow. He also promised to partner with R-Wells Media to promote the academic pursuits of young scholars.

Speaking about the vision of JYB TV, Mrs Jibe Ologeh, CEO, R-Wells Media, said the channel is particularly targeted at kids. “Our main focus is to project JYB as a 24/7 channel, offering indigenous content for teenagers, young adults and children.

“We want to fill the gap created by the decline of children’s programmes on TV. Apart from JYB TV, there’s no major channel that is dedicated to children, which is a very important demographic. So, we take children seriously enough to dedicate an entire channel to them, because they are our future leaders,” she stressed.