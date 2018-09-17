– The Sun News
Latest
17th September 2018 - Juve’s Ronaldo off the mark, Costa dismissed for spitting
17th September 2018 - National Youth Games: Okowa hails Team Delta
17th September 2018 - Buhari’s loyalist, others defect to PDP in Sokoto, back Tambuwal for Presidency
17th September 2018 - Osun Guber: Monarch calls for violence-free poll, all-inclusive government
17th September 2018 - NCDMB, EFCC collaborate to tackle fraud in oil, gas sector
17th September 2018 - NRM threatens legal action against INEC over exclusion of candidate
17th September 2018 - Bale says Real Madrid more of a team without Ronaldo
17th September 2018 - Explosions: NLPGA calls for enforcement of LPG standards
17th September 2018 - ‘Poultry products’ smuggling killing local industry’
17th September 2018 - African elite must foster political culture to overcome democratic challenge – Prof. Sesay
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Juve’s Ronaldo off the mark, Costa dismissed for spitting
COSTA

Juve’s Ronaldo off the mark, Costa dismissed for spitting

— 17th September 2018

NAN

Cristiano Ronaldo broke his Juventus duck in his fourth game when his second-half brace gave them a 2-1 win over Sassuolo on Sunday.

But the Turin side’s day was marred by a red card for Douglas Costa for spitting at an opponent in the keenly contested match.

Ronaldo, five-times World Player of the Year, opened his account in the easiest possible fashion by tapping into an empty net from less than two metres in the 50th minute, before finishing off a counter-attack to claim his second.

Khouma Babacar headed one back in the 90th minute but the game ended in ugly scenes as Costa became involved in a running feud with Sassoulo midfielder Federico Di Francesco.

READ ALSO Bale says Real Madrid more of a team without Ronaldo

The Brazilian escaped with a booking for elbowing and head-butting his rival as they tangled before the Sassuolo goal, but was sent off after cameras caught him spitting at the same player in another altercation.

Amid much less fanfare, Argentina forward Gonzalo Higuain, who left Juventus on loan shortly after Ronaldo’s arrival, scored his first goal for AC Milan to earn them a 1-1 draw at Cagliari.

Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

AS Roma warmed up for their visit to Real Madrid on Wednesday by squandering a 2-0 lead and drawing 2-2 at home to lowly Chievo.

Juventus, chasing an eighth successive Serie A title, have 12 points, three ahead of Napoli, while Sassuolo are on eight after their first defeat of the season.

“I was a little bit anxious as expectations were high,” Ronaldo said. “I really wanted to score, so I’m happy.”

Sassuolo allowed Ronaldo few openings in the first half apart from an early shot which was blocked and a header wide from Alex Sandro’s cross.

He also tried his luck from a 30-metre free kick, sending a disappointing effort harmlessly wide of Andrea Consigli’s goal.

But Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri’s prediction that it would be Ronaldo’s day proved to be right.

Ronaldo’s luck changed when Sassuolo defender Gian Marco Ferrari headed a corner on to his own post and the rebound left Ronaldo with the easiest of tap-ins.

Sassuolo, who caused Juventus trouble all afternoon, were then caught on the break, with Emre Can sliding the ball to Ronaldo to drill an angled left-foot shot into the far corner.

Ronaldo could easily have had a hat-trick but missed two more good chances and had a penalty appeal turned down.

He volleyed wide from an unmarked position six metres out and failed to hit the target when the rebound landed at his feet as Joao Cancelo’s shot was saved by Consigli.

Brazilian Joao Pedro, in his first game back after a six-month doping ban, gave Cagliari a fourth-minute lead with an untidy effort against Milan before Higuain levelled with an opportunist goal 10 minutes after halftime.

Roma were left with only five points from four games after another unhappy afternoon.

Stephan El Shaarawy and Bryan Cristante put them 2-0 ahead in under half an hour, but Chievo hit back after the break as Valter Birsa curled in a delightful effort and Mariusz Stepinski levelled with seven minutes left.

Winless Chievo are on minus one point after having three deducted on Thursday by the Italian federation over accounting irregularities.

A second-half goal by Krzysztof Piatek gave Genoa a 1-0 win over Bologna in another match marred by ugly scenes after the visitors had Erick Pulgar sent off for a shocking tackle on Romulo.

The rough tackle sparked a scuffle involving a number of players.

Torino midfielder Soualiho Meite was hero and villain in his team’s 1-1 draw at Udinese. His mistake led to Rodrigo de Paul’s opener for Udinese but the Frenchman made amends with the equaliser after halftime.

Lazio won 1-0 at Empoli in Sunday’s other game.

Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OKOWA

National Youth Games: Okowa hails Team Delta

— 17th September 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, on Monday, congratulated the victorious Team Delta for winning the 4th National Youth Games, in Ilorin, Kwara State. Delta State finished with a total of 67 medals, made up of 27 gold, 24 silver and 16 bronze, to win the 2018 Games. Lagos, which did not…

  • SOKOTO

    Buhari’s loyalist, others defect to PDP in Sokoto, back Tambuwal for Presidency

    — 17th September 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto A former governorship candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State, Alhaji Dahiru Yusuf Yabo, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Yabo, while addressing thousands of his supporters drawn across the 23 Local Government Areas of the…

  • NCDMB

    NCDMB, EFCC collaborate to tackle fraud in oil, gas sector

    — 17th September 2018

    To ensure that issues bordering on infractions in the oil and gas sector are quickly resolved, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have concluded plans for better collaboration. Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Mr. Simbi Wabote, announced the plans when the management of the Board paid…

  • explosions

    Explosions: NLPGA calls for enforcement of LPG standards

    — 17th September 2018

    Chiamaka Ajeamo Following rampant cases of gas explosions across the country, the Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association (NLPGA), has called for the stringent enforcement of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) standards and code of practice within the industry and across the country. A statement by NLPGA President, Mr. Nuhu Yakubu, said the call for enforcement of…

  • POULTRY PRODUCTS

    ‘Poultry products’ smuggling killing local industry’

    — 17th September 2018

    Chinyere Anyanwu The Federal Government, under former President Olusegun Obasanjo, had in 2003 banned the importation of poultry products including turkey and chicken. While the ban has been in effect for more than a decade, its enforcement, however, has been viewed by some stakeholders in the poultry industry as largely ineffective as these products are…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]