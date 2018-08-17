– The Sun News
Latest
17th August 2018 - Juventus veteran Marchisio bids farewell to club after 25 years
17th August 2018 - Tribute night for Ras Kimono at COSON House … as artiste goes home Aug 25
17th August 2018 - Orji Kalu to be turbaned Dan Baiwan Daura
17th August 2018 - Cartoon Network’s search for new animation talents ends Aug 31
17th August 2018 - Man U: No Pogba, Mourinho rift
17th August 2018 - 7 iconic Aretha Franklin musical moments from movies and TV
17th August 2018 - Pep: I’m here to end Man U domination
17th August 2018 - De Bruyne out for three months with knee injury
17th August 2018 - Why we’re holding Premium Times journalists Samuel Ogundipe – Police
17th August 2018 - Afreximbank posts $343m H1 revenue
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Juventus veteran Marchisio bids farewell to club after 25 years
Marchisio

Juventus veteran Marchisio bids farewell to club after 25 years

— 17th August 2018

NAN

Juventus veteran midfielder Claudio Marchisio on Friday said he had ended his contract with the Serie A champions by mutual agreement after 25 years at the club.

The 32 year old, born and raised in Turin, made his professional debut in the second-tier Serie B in 2006 after Juventus were relegated following the Calciopoli corruption scandal.

Marchisio, capped 55 times by Italy, progressed through Juve’s youth ranks and only played for one other club, spending a year on loan at Empoli in the 2007-08 seasons.

READ ALSO Tribute night for Ras Kimono at COSON House … as artiste goes home Aug 25

“Having had the opportunity to accompany him on this path, to discover a homegrown champion, day by day, was quite simply a privilege and an honour,” Juve said in a statement.

Marchisio made a total of 389 appearances in all competitions, scoring 37 goals, and won seven Serie A titles as well as four Italian cups with the club.

“I love this shirt (Juventus) to the point that, after all, I am convinced that the good for the club comes first,” the player said on his Instagram account.

Marchisio suffered a series of setbacks following a cruciate ligament injury in his left knee in 2016 which initially left him out of action for six months.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Dan Baiwan

Orji Kalu to be turbaned Dan Baiwan Daura

— 17th August 2018

NAN Dr Orji Kalu, former governor of Abia, it to be conferred with the traditional title of Dan Baiwan (gifted child), by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar. The monarch in a letter dated Aug. 9, conveyed the decision of the Daura Emirate Council to honour Kalu, who is also a chieftain of the…

  • POLICE

    Why we’re holding Premium Times journalists Samuel Ogundipe – Police

    — 17th August 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Police Force Headquarters, in Abuja, have explained why Samuel Ogundipe, a journalist with Premium Times who is being held in police custody since August 14. This is even as the police has vowed that it would not bow to pressure in releasing the journalist. It said Ogundipe was being held for…

  • AFREXIMBANK

    Afreximbank posts $343m H1 revenue

    — 17th August 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja Despite the undulating global business terrain, the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has posted a gross revenue of $343 million as contained in its unaudited financial statements for the half-year period ended 30 June 2018, that was released, on Friday, in Cairo. The figure represents a $21 million increase over the gross revenue…

  • DAKUKU

    Maritime sector’s contribution to GDP underestimated – Dakuku

    — 17th August 2018

    Dakuku noted that the Nigerian maritime sector deserves adequate mention in the monthly statistics released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr. Dakuku Peterside Thursday, stated that the Agency is pushing for a single data window system of all activities in the Nigerian…

  • BIRS

    BIRS announces plans to make TIN requisite for businesses

    — 17th August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) has disclosed plans to ensure that only individuals and corporate organisations with valid Tax Identification Number (TIN) would be certified fit to do business transactions in the state. BIRS acting Executive Chairman, Mr. Terzungwe Atser stated this in Makurdi at a meeting with leadership of the…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share