The Sun News
Latest
14th March 2018 - Juvenile editorial blunders
14th March 2018 - Alli must go… Before the Rainbow Ostrich Chronicle
14th March 2018 - Anambra’s politics of accommodation and solidarity
14th March 2018 - NITDA Startup Friday hits Akwa Ibom
14th March 2018 - ikOOba launches BMAC cloud accounting solution
14th March 2018 - ntel repositions for growth
14th March 2018 - How affordable mobile phones, data tariff can grow telecom sector, by Jumia
14th March 2018 - Ways to guard against cybercrime
14th March 2018 - ERGP: Buhari launches focus labs
14th March 2018 - FG lists Enugu, Kano, Port Harcourt airports for certification
Home / Columns / Juvenile editorial blunders

Juvenile editorial blunders

— 14th March 2018

THE last department of any newspaper that I do not envisage to come across kindergarten improprieties is the editorial/opinion/view of standard publications. Alas, as you will read presently, there seem to be more and more schoolboy howlers in the second most cherished section after the front page these days! The shibboleths are becoming embarrassing!

The Punch of March 13 formally kicks off this edition with the following commercialese: “Arik spreads it’s (its) wings to MMA 2” The airline should be taught that ‘it’s’ is a contraction of ‘it is’ or ‘it has’ while ‘its’ is a possessive pronoun. (Contributed by Dr. Stanley Nduagu, Aba, 08062025996) More informed interventions are welcome.

“Governor Emmanuel, a trusted leader, with a focus and purposefulness, have (has) significantly….”

“The new direction, guarded (guided) by integrity….”

“As such, the conferment of the 2017 Integrity and National Award of the Nigerian Television Authority, (needless comma) speaks volume (volumes) of how much….”

“…congratulate His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel in (on/upon) this well deserved (well-deserved) award.”

“My Leader (sic), there is a common saying among our people that the hands that lifts (why?) the thatched roof….”

“SON cautions on use of sub standard (sub-standard) products”

“Your Excellency, Akwa Ibom is awashed (awash) with visible evidence”

“Care must be taken, however, to ensure that the need for specialized training on terrorism for officers and men of the security agencies are not turned into avenue (an avenue) to line up (for lining up) the pockets of top officials of the agencies.” The most critical aspect of the foregoing extract: Care must be taken, however, to ensure that the need for…is (not are)….

Let us visit Vanguard of February 9: “The state, therefore, does not deserve the treatment being currently meted to it”.  Fixed expression: meted out (to). And this: ‘being’ and ‘currently’ cannot co-function. 

“Chief of Naval Staff advocates for increased productivity via industrialization” What a wordy head! When used as a verb, ‘advocate’ does not admit ‘for’.  Let us economize words, especially in headline casting: Naval Chief advocates increased productivity.

“For the university to recommend that students should pay for the damages while they have.…” A recurring error: except in legalese, ‘damage’ cannot be pluralized. (Daily Independent, February 9)

“… rather than investigating and finding out who were involved and check against future re-occurrence: Beyond recurrence (not reoccurrence), can an event yet to take place happen in the past?

“…the university is pointing its accusing fingers in the direction of the lecturers.” Correct expression: point a/the finger.

“…the AU summiteers concentrated almost exclusive (sic) on the political independence and liberation of countries in the continent.” (Daily Trust, February 8) In the interest of African Unity: on the continent.

“Monday’s action, which started at dawn, was as a result of the break-down (breakdown) of series of negotiations…” An agendum: a series of….

“According to the source, the institution has a very high percentage of failure in the last academic year.”  Reported speech: the institution had (not has).

“…that the authorities of the institution was (were) still waiting the result of the police analysis of the bomb.”

“…in the next three years, its per capital income would have….” This way: per capita income.

The Guardian on Sunday of March 4 disseminated dozens of infractions: “The home of the chairman…was vandalized and most of his properties littered outside. “ No chaos: most of his property.

“So how come that (why is it that) Mr…. who was vehemently criticized by our sports writers during his coaching days with our Super Eagles has now warmed his way into the hearts of these same people…”   In the spirit of sportsmanship and lexical sanity, let us replace ‘warmed’ with ‘wormed’.

THISDAY of February 9 embarrassingly went down with copious solecisms:”But experts have pointed that the inflation rate….” Contextually, the phrasal verb that applies here is ‘pointed out’… and not just the verb ‘pointed’ which means another thing entirely. Additionally, phrasal verbs do not tolerate hyphens.

“In his six-page address paying glowing tribute (tributes) and homage to former vice-president late Alex Ekwueme….” The late Alex Ekwueme….

“Nigeria Breweries poise for better future performance” The alcoholic beverage firm is poised (not poise) for ….

“Furthermore, the conduct of officials and the general logistical support for the just-concluded voter registration were unprecedented in the annals of our nation’s history.” ‘Annals of history’ is simply tautological. Just employ any of the variants. Both cannot be used in the same context (environment).

“Despite the Moslem-Moslem ticket which he and his vice-presidential candidate held, majority of Christians across the country still rallied in their favour.” (Source: as above) No protest in the build-up to the next general election coming up in 2019: a majority of Christians.

“In fact, nobody needs to go far in our contemporary world to find such helplessly troubled spots because they abound everywhere, in virtually all parts of the globe.” Morphology in turmoil: trouble spots, please.

“The eventual failure of many of such drugs have not discouraged fresh attempts at inventing more effective ones.” The battle against discord continues: The failure … of drugs has (not have).

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NITDA Startup Friday hits Akwa Ibom

— 14th March 2018

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has launched the Startup Friday programme in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, last week The project, an initiative of the agency executed by its subsidiary office, the Office for ICT Innovation and Entreprenuership (OIIE) is aimed at identifying and developing indigenous talent in the sector and was the…

  • ikOOba launches BMAC cloud accounting solution

    — 14th March 2018

    ikOOba Technologies, a business solution startup in Nigeria, has launched its new cloud accounting software,  the ikOOba BMAC. Launched in October 2016, the BMAC was designed for business owners and their managers to support them to keep a close eye on their business while simultaneously having first-hand information about how well the business is doing….

  • ntel repositions for growth

    — 14th March 2018

    …To roll out national roaming service in Q2 Chinenye Anuforo The management of Ntel, Nigeria’s foremost 4G/LTE broadband operator, has said that its strategic partnerships with other operators in the telecomms industry and its new business initiatives aimed at boosting profitability, the company is well positioned for massive growth and expansion. The company also disclosed…

  • How affordable mobile phones, data tariff can grow telecom sector, by Jumia

    — 14th March 2018

    Steve Agbota Jumia Nigeria, foremost e-commerce platform, has said that the growth of Nigeria’s telecom and mobile sector depends on the availability of affordable mobile phones and data tariff in the country, which would lead to the development and growth of the economy In its mobile trends published in the 2017 Nigerian Mobile Report, Jumia…

  • Ways to guard against cybercrime

    — 14th March 2018

    Chinenye Anuforo [email protected] 08063768550 Cybercrime, ranging from bank account hacking to phishing (in which fraudulent emails are sent with the aim of obtaining data or cash from the recipient) are usually very vast. A study by McAfee and the Center for Strategic and International Studies estimates that the cost of cybercrime might exceed $100 billion…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share