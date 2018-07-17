Juve unveils £100m Ronaldo 

Cristiano Ronaldo was officially unveiled as a Juventus player on Monday evening following his staggering £100million move from Real Madrid.

The Portuguese superstar was unveiled in front of the world’s media at a press conference at the club’s Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Ronaldo was pictured shaking hands with new manager Massimiliano Allegri and several of his new team-mates earlier in the day ahead of his official unveiling.

Ronaldo insisted he remains as ambitious as ever as he prepares to leave his mark on Juventus after completing his switch.

He told the press conference: ‘The nine years at Real Madrid were wonderful, but it’s a brand new step in my life, so I thank all the supporters with my heart.

‘But I have to focus on this next step. I’m looking forward to playing. I’m very motivated, concentrated and focused on that.

‘I’m going to try to show that I am a top player, as usual. I’m going to work hard in training. I don’t think I have to show what I am more than that – you know my stats.

‘But I am very ambitious and I like challenges. I don’t like to stay in my comfort zone, I like to seize new challenges.

‘After the experiences in Manchester and in Madrid, I’d like to mark the history of Juventus. I like challenges, again, and I hope everything will go very well.’