– The Sun News
Latest
17th July 2018 - Juve unveils £100m Ronaldo 
17th July 2018 - ADAOBI 09080029520
17th July 2018 - Four-storey building collapses
17th July 2018 - Anambra: Obiano amplifies youth entrepreneurship, skill acquisition
17th July 2018 - Igbo history’ll be rewritten in 2019 – Okorocha
17th July 2018 - Ugwuanyi has exceeded UN tax revenue, says JTB
17th July 2018 - Killings: IPOB, Igbo groups plan protests at the Hague
16th July 2018 - Ekiti update: Fayemi carrying a stolen mandate , Ekiti  PDP alleges
16th July 2018 - The benefits of ACFTA for Nigeria huge – Osinbajo
16th July 2018 - Time is running out in construction sectors energy performance – DG NBRII
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Juve unveils £100m Ronaldo 
Juventus

Juve unveils £100m Ronaldo 

— 17th July 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo was officially unveiled as a Juventus player on Monday evening following his staggering £100million move from Real Madrid.

The Portuguese superstar was unveiled in front of the world’s media at a press conference at the club’s Allianz Stadium in Turin.
Ronaldo was pictured shaking hands with new manager Massimiliano Allegri and several of his new team-mates earlier in the day ahead of his official unveiling.

Ronaldo insisted he remains as ambitious as ever as he prepares to leave his mark on Juventus after completing his switch.
He told the press conference: ‘The nine years at Real Madrid were wonderful, but it’s a brand new step in my life, so I thank all the supporters with my heart.

‘But I have to focus on this next step. I’m looking forward to playing. I’m very motivated, concentrated and focused on that.

‘I’m going to try to show that I am a top player, as usual. I’m going to work hard in training. I don’t think I have to show what I am more than that – you know my stats.

‘But I am very ambitious and I like challenges. I don’t like to stay in my comfort zone, I like to seize new challenges.

‘After the experiences in Manchester and in Madrid, I’d like to mark the history of Juventus. I like challenges, again, and I hope everything will go very well.’

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FOUR STOREY building

Four-storey building collapses

— 17th July 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha A four-storey building under construction has collapsed at Owelle-Aja layout, Obosi, in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State. Although no life was lost, the building, which was under finishing touches, collapsed completely at the weekend, at about 7:00.a.m. Read also: Mother of five killed in building collapse in Aba…

  • ANAMBRA STATE - OBIANO

    Anambra: Obiano amplifies youth entrepreneurship, skill acquisition

    — 17th July 2018

    David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has described youths as the backbone of any society and assured that his administration will never joke with youth empowerment. Read also: Nigeria’s unemployment burden The governor gave the assurance at the weekend in Nnewi, through his Special Assistant on Youths and Entrepreneurship, Eloka Maduekwe, on the…

  • IGBO HISTORY - OKOROCHA - BUHARI

    Igbo history’ll be rewritten in 2019 – Okorocha

    — 17th July 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has said Igbo history will be rewritten in 2019, when, according to him, the South East region would vote for President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term in office, having realised it is the best politics they can play. Read also: 2019: PDP, APC governors want Buhari to contest…

  • JOINT TAX BOARD VISITS UGWUANYI

    Ugwuanyi has exceeded UN tax revenue, says JTB

    — 17th July 2018

    Chairman of the Joint Tax Board (JTB), Mr. Tunde Fowler, has commended Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for putting in place a proficient and “unparalleled” tax regime, which has ensured that the state exceeded the 15 percent tax revenue to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) benchmark suggested by the United Nations for the funding of budgets….

  • NETHERLANDS IPOB

    Killings: IPOB, Igbo groups plan protests at the Hague

    — 17th July 2018

    Magnus Eze, Enugu Ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Netherlands, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and some other Igbo groups will, today, stage protests against the killing of their members and alleged human rights abuses by security authorities in relation to South East. Read also: Prevail on Army to release Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share