Juventus have prepared a £10.4million-a-year contract as they look to land Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

The 27-year-old will leave the Emirates Stadium after 10 years next summer, with plenty of big clubs looking to snap him up on a free transfer.

German giants Bayern Munich are one of the favourites to sign Ramsey, but Juve have prepared a bumper deal to try and convince the Welshman to move to Italy.

READ ALSO 2018 AWCON: Ghana beat Algeria to open AWCON campaign with a win

Aaron Ramsey would earn a massive £10.4m-per-year if he completed a switch to Turin, according to The Sun. He currently takes home £110,000 per week at Arsenal.

The midfielder is able able to command offers of £200,000-a-week in wages plus a signing on fee the going rate for his level and as a free transfer.

Ramsey wants to go abroad and likes the idea of playing for a big club and living the experiences that his international team-mate Gareth Bale has enjoyed at Real Madrid.

Juve have won the past seven Serie A titles and signed Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer as they look to add a third European Cup to their collection.

Roma are also keen to land Ramsey, who had a contract deal taken off the table by Arsenal in September, but they cannot compete with the financial package Juve can offer.

They hoped to complete a swap deal with Arsenal, sending Czech youngster Patrik Schick in exchange for Ramsey.