Juve offers Dybala for £150m Pogba

— 17th September 2018

Juventus ‘are prepared to offer Paulo Dybala to Manchester United as a makeweight in a £150million return for Paul Pogba.’

The Argentine forward, valued at around £100m, has struggled to keep his place in Massimiliano Allegri’s side since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid in the summer.

And, according to the Sunday Mirror, Dybala could be used as a sweetener to bring France star Pogba back to Turin – potentially as early as January.

Italian champions Juve are keen for Pogba to return to them just two years after he went back to United in a then-world record £89m deal.

United face a battle to keep hold of World Cup winner Pogba following a fall-out with manager Jose Mourinho last season.

Pogba agreed terms with Barcelona over the summer but the move didn’t materialise and has been offered around to Europe’s elite by his agent Mino Raiola this year.

But a potential swap-plus-£50m deal could suit everyone concerned with United getting a creative force plus a proven goalscorer in 24-year-old Dybala.

Dybala scored 26 goals for Juventus last season but has started just one match for them in Serie A so far this term following Ronaldo’s £100m arrival.

Pogba excelled at Juventus, winning the Scudetto in all four of his seasons there, but has failed to scale such impressive heights under Mourinho at Old Trafford.

