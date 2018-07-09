Vogue

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are engaged, according to multiple sources.

The alleged proposal happened at a luxury resort in the Bahamas on Saturday night. The next morning, Justin’s father, Jeremy Bieber, Instagrammed a photo of the singer that seemed to allude to the engagement. “Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!” he wrote.

Bieber and Baldwin have dated on and off for the past few years. This summer, they publicly rekindled their romance again, even stepping out in color-coordinating outfits. Earlier this year, Bieber was linked to Selena Gomez, and Baldwin to Shawn Mendes.