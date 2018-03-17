The Sun News
Latest
17th March 2018 - Justice Wike speaks at UN, seeks empowerment of rural women
17th March 2018 - Benue killings must stop – Pastor Adeboye
17th March 2018 - Buhari, Abdulsalam, others shut down Kano for Dangote’s daughter’s wedding
17th March 2018 - Biafra: IPOB fires back at Ohanaeze
17th March 2018 - 2019: We have no plan to undermine any zone – INEC
17th March 2018 - Kogi massacre: Death toll rises to 50 as PDP blames Gov Bello
17th March 2018 - All set for Obiano’s inauguration
17th March 2018 - Jacob Zuma faces corruption trial
17th March 2018 - I missed being king because of football – Rufai
17th March 2018 - FA Cup Cracker! Conte warns Blues over Iheanacho threat
Home / Cover / National / Justice Wike speaks at UN, seeks empowerment of rural women

Justice Wike speaks at UN, seeks empowerment of rural women

— 17th March 2018

Non-Governmental Organizations have been urged to set up centres in local government areas. Wife of Rivers State governor, Justice Eberechi Suzette Nyesom-Wike who made this call while delivering her keynote address during the Medical Women Association of Nigeria Parallel event, at the on going United Nations Commission on the Status of Women 62nd Session in New York City, stressed the need for women’s rights and protective services to be taken closer to the rural areas to aid accessibility. 

Justice Wike urged women to access the laws as passed by the Rivers government, noting that the state is one of the leading states in the passage of the laws protecting maternal rights, laws against widowhood practices and other discriminatory practices and laws against female genital mutilation. 

She further called on women to support themselves in achieving the empowerment of women and girls in the rural areas, while lauding the synergy among Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN), Nigeria Association Women of Journalists (NAWOJ) and International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) in addressing gender based issues. 

Earlier in her presentation on Women’s Health and Empowerment, the Country Vice President, FIDA and wife of the Attorney General of Rivers State, Mrs. Inime Aguma, noted with dismay that only 31% of currently married women participate in three specified decisions pertaining to their own health care, major household purchases and visits to their family or relatives.

She called for sustained awareness on women’s health and empowerment through public campaigns, media sensitization and advocacy visits as well as support of the citizenry on women’s health.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Justice Wike speaks at UN, seeks empowerment of rural women

— 17th March 2018

Non-Governmental Organizations have been urged to set up centres in local government areas. Wife of Rivers State governor, Justice Eberechi Suzette Nyesom-Wike who made this call while delivering her keynote address during the Medical Women Association of Nigeria Parallel event, at the on going United Nations Commission on the Status of Women 62nd Session in New…

  • Benue killings must stop – Pastor Adeboye

    — 17th March 2018

    Residents of 16 out of 23 LGs now displaced, says Ortom Rose Ejembi, Makurdi General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has visited Benue State where he prayed that God should bring an end to the continuous bloodshed occasioned by incessant attacks by herdsmen. He said the killings of…

  • Buhari, Abdulsalam, others shut down Kano for Dangote’s daughter’s wedding

    — 17th March 2018

    President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Kano, attended the grand wedding Fatiha of Alhaji Aliko Dangote’s daughter, Hajiya Fatima and her groom, Jamilu Abubakar The wedding Fatiha between Fatima and Jamilu, son of a former Inspector-General of police, Muhammad Abubakar, took place at 12 noon at the Kano Emir’s palace. The wedding was conducted by…

  • Biafra: IPOB fires back at Ohanaeze

    — 17th March 2018

    VINCENT KALU The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) has accused Ohanaeze Ndigbo of giving a misleading impression that it (IPOB) is a militant organisation. In a statement made available to Saturday Sun yesterday, IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful expressed shock and disappointment over the utterances of Chief Nwodo  that IPOB is an…

  • 2019: We have no plan to undermine any zone – INEC

    — 17th March 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has described as false the allegation made by the Apex-Igbo cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s that the Commission was short changing South-East states in the ongoing continuous Voters Registration.  INEC National Commissioner, Prof. Ibeanu Okechukwu refuted the allegation while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after commissioning ICT/CVR staff…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share