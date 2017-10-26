The Sun News
Latest
26th October 2017 - Justice Salami rejects FG’s appointment to monitor corruption cases
26th October 2017 - Ask security agencies Kanu’s whereabouts – Ikpeazu
26th October 2017 - Tremendous benefits of honey
26th October 2017 - Kenya election commission delays voting in 4 counties until Friday
26th October 2017 - Wike releases $1m for 28 Rivers overseas students
26th October 2017 - 35% affirmation: NCWS to sign agreement with political parties
26th October 2017 - FG budgets N8.6tr for 2018, awaits NASS on presentation
26th October 2017 - What every woman must know about fibroids
26th October 2017 - Germany investigating reports of refugees forced into prostitution
26th October 2017 - Anambra guber: Imo indigenes seek recognition
Home / Cover / Justice Salami rejects FG’s appointment to monitor corruption cases

Justice Salami rejects FG’s appointment to monitor corruption cases

— 26th October 2017

The Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman of the National Judicial Council, Walter Onnoghen, has confirmed the resignation of retired Justice Ayo Salami as Chairperson of the Corruption and Financial Crimes Cases Trial Monitoring Committee.

Mr. Salami was appointed chairperson of the committee by the NJC in September, years after he left office as president of the Appeal Court under controversial circumstances.

Mr. Onnoghen’s spokesperson, Awassam Bassey, confirmed on Thursday that Mr. Salami had turned down the appointment.

He said: “Besides what we see in the media, we cannot exactly say what Justice Salami’s reasons are for declining to undertake this all-important national assignment that he was called upon to perform.

“His Lordship the Hon Chief Justice of Nigeria awaits Hon Salami’s letter of resignation. That’s all I can say at this moment. A more detailed response will be communicated to you when we receive Hon. Mr. Justice Salami’s letter.”

A statement from the NJC’s Director of Communication, Soji Oye, had announced the appointment, saying Mr. Salami would head a 15-member committee to implement the task of monitoring corruption cases in the country.

“The Committee’s primary functions include; Regular monitoring and evaluation of proceedings at designated courts for financial and economic crimes nationwide; Advising the Chief Justice of Nigeria on how to eliminate delay in the trial of alleged corruption cases; Giving feedback to the Council on progress of cases in the designated courts, conduct background checks on judges selected for the designated courts; and Evaluating the performance of the designated courts,” Mr. Oye said.

 

 

 

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Justice Salami rejects FG’s appointment to monitor corruption cases

— 26th October 2017

The Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman of the National Judicial Council, Walter Onnoghen, has confirmed the resignation of retired Justice Ayo Salami as Chairperson of the Corruption and Financial Crimes Cases Trial Monitoring Committee. Mr. Salami was appointed chairperson of the committee by the NJC in September, years after he left office as president…

  • Ask security agencies Kanu’s whereabouts – Ikpeazu

    — 26th October 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has said he has no knowledge of the whereabouts of the leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. The governor said this to State House correspondents after he met with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the State House, Abuja. Kanu has been ‘missing’…

  • Kenya election commission delays voting in 4 counties until Friday

    — 26th October 2017

    Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has delayed voting in four opposition strongholds until Friday. The commission said polling stations had opened in the much of the country on Thursday but voting had been hampered by “security challenges” in a number of places. Wafula Chebukati, Chiarman of the IEBC, said areas where voting would…

  • Wike releases $1m for 28 Rivers overseas students

    — 26th October 2017

      From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has announced the release of $1 million for 28 final year Rivers State Sustainable Development Agency (RSSDA) overseas students. Governor Wike had also dispelled rumours that the state government had abandoned Rivers students studying abroad, saying that his administration placed priority on their education….

  • 35% affirmation: NCWS to sign agreement with political parties

    — 26th October 2017

      From Magnus Eze and Chizzy Iwuamara, Abuja The National Council for Women Societies (NCWS) has said it would enter into agreement with any political parties that are willing to adhere to the 35 per cent affirmative action. This was as wife of the president; Hajia Aisha Buhari decried the progressive decline in number of…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share