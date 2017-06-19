Justice Kurya resumes sitting, apologises over long absence

The Sun News
Justice Musa Kurya of the Jos Federal High Court II resumed sitting on Monday, 12 days after the National Judicial Commission (NJC) lifted the suspension order on him and five other judges.

The NJC had suspended the officials over alleged involvement in unwholesome practises which attracted the attention of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

Reprieve came their way when the NJC, which had ordered their suspension in October 2016, lifted the order and directed them to return to their duty posts.

Kurya, who entered the Court at 9.40 am, quickly called up the first case involving a 25-year-old man, Bright Isalor, who was allegedly caught with hard drugs and charged to court by the NDLEA.

The suspect had been in detention for nine months because the court did not sit to hear his bail application.

Kurya apologised over his absence and its effect on detainees, and promised a speedy hearing of cases to make up for lost time.

“I am sure that many people have remained in prison since last October because there was no one to hear their matter.

“Whoever knows of any person that was unjustly treated while I was away should please come forward and tell me so that we can see how we can correct such injustice,” he said.

Kurya appealed to the Welfare Department of the Jos Prison to submit names of suspects without counsels so that they would be assisted by the Legal Aid Council.

“Now that I am back, we shall be quick in handling cases so as to minimise congestion in the prisons,” he said.

Kurya promised to sit on daily basis so as to ensure justice for all. (NAN)

