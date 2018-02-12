The Sun News
Latest
12th February 2018 - Justice for Chibok Girls as one abductor jailed for 15 years
12th February 2018 - Adeleke Varsity VC urges NASS to declare state of emergency on education sector over strikes
12th February 2018 - FG has power to stop herdsmen attacks – Prelate Bob-Manuel
12th February 2018 - VPI team in Nigeria, engages FG, others
12th February 2018 - Fayose writes Buhari over renaming of FUOYE
12th February 2018 - Shagaya’s death shocking – Obasanjo
12th February 2018 - Benue Killings: Missing Policeman found dead and mutilated
12th February 2018 - Enugu council partners with group on youth empowerment
12th February 2018 - 9 ex-NITEL staff killed in Kaduna
12th February 2018 - Ortom attacks Lalong over Anti-Open Grazing law, says ‘You lied’
Home / Cover / National / Justice for Chibok Girls as one abductor jailed for 15 years

Justice for Chibok Girls as one abductor jailed for 15 years

— 12th February 2018

Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A Federal High Court has sentenced a 35-year-old member of Boko Haram, Haruna Yahaya, to 15 years imprisonment on terrorism offences.

The convict, who participated in the abduction of over 200 Schoolgirls in Chibok, Borno, in 2014 ‎had his left arm and leg crippled.

He was said to have participated in the group’s attacks in Chibok and Gabsuri town.

He was convicted by a High Court sitting in Wawa Cantonment, Kainji, Niger State.

Yahaya had on Monday pleaded guilty to the two-count preferred against him by the Federal Government but pleaded for mercy, saying he was forcibly conscripted into the terror group.

But the judge who sat in one of the four special courts established by the Federal High Court to fast-track the trial of over 1,000 suspects said the court was “not fooled” by Yahaya’s story.

The court said the convict was “using the misfortune of his handicap to draw sympathy.”

The judge ruled that the 15-year sentence passed on the convict, who had been in detention since 2015, would commence starting Monday.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Justice for Chibok Girls as one abductor jailed for 15 years

— 12th February 2018

Godwin Tsa, Abuja A Federal High Court has sentenced a 35-year-old member of Boko Haram, Haruna Yahaya, to 15 years imprisonment on terrorism offences. The convict, who participated in the abduction of over 200 Schoolgirls in Chibok, Borno, in 2014 ‎had his left arm and leg crippled. He was said to have participated in the…

  • Adeleke Varsity VC urges NASS to declare state of emergency on education sector over strikes

    — 12th February 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Vice Chancellor of Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State, Prof. Ekundayo Alao, has called on the National Assembly and stakeholders to declare a state of emergency on education  in order to redeem the system from eminent collapse. He lamented that the current plethora of crises in the country’s education sector called for an…

  • FG has power to stop herdsmen attacks – Prelate Bob-Manuel

    — 12th February 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Prelate of the Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide, His Most Eminence, David Bob-Manuel, has declared that Federal Government has a major role to play in containing the incessant attacks of herdsmen across the country. Bob-Manuel also said that prayers are what has been sustaining the country and…

  • VPI team in Nigeria, engages FG, others

    — 12th February 2018

    A delegation of the Steering Committee of the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights Initiative (VPI) led by the current Chair, Mr. Ronald Roosdorp of the Netherlands, arrived in Nigeria on Sunday, February 11, for a five-day working visit. Other members of the delegation would be representatives from governments, companies, and non-governmental organizations that…

  • Fayose writes Buhari over renaming of FUOYE

    — 12th February 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has written to remind President Muhammadu Buhari on the renaming of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti as Adeyinka Adebayo University (FUOYE), after the late military governor of defunct Western State, Gen. Robert Adeyinka Adebayo. Gen. Adebayo died last year and was buried on May 20, 2017 at…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share