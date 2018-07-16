– The Sun News
Borno

Just now:  Army clarifies B’Haram attacks on troops in Borno 

— 16th July 2018
Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri
The Nigerian Army has debunked reports that 23 of its soldiers were missing after Boko Haram ambush in the volatile Borno’s town.
Reports indicated 23 soldiers were missing following Boko Haram ambush on troops on counter-insurgency operation at Bama, central part OF Borno State. The insurgents allegedly seized some military vehicles.
Army spokesman, Brig Gen Texas Chukwu in a statement described the reports as untrue and misleading.
 “The Nigerian Army wishes to state categorically that the report is not only untrue but misleading as the said report is blown out of proportion by the media,” he stated.
He claimed it was “an attempted attack on troops” at Kwakwa and Chingori communities in Bama area of Borno State by suspected Boko Haram. He said the operational vehicles used by the troops “bugged down” as a result of difficult terrain.
“The terrorists also attempted to cart away troops operational vehicles, but were successfully repelled by our gallant troops with the support of the Nigerian Air Force,” he said.
He said an officer and a soldier were injured in the attack.
Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen Rogers Nicholas is expected to brief newsmen in Maiduguri, Borno capital on the attack soon.
