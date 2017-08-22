The Sun News
JUST NOW: Arewa youths disagree with Buhari, insist on Biafra referendum

JUST NOW: Arewa youths disagree with Buhari, insist on Biafra referendum

22nd August 2017

By Ali Abare, Gombe

The Arewa Youth Coalition that in June issued an order asking Igbo in the north to leave or face eviction on October 1 has renewed the statement just going on now opposing President Muhammadu Buhari on non-negotiable unity of Nigeria.

In Gombe right now where the North East Zone is holding its town hall meeting, Yerima Shettima, the author of the eviction order and leader of the group  reiterated the position of the group on Biafra agitation.

Details later

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 22nd August 2017 at 5:47 pm
    There is nothing call Biafra referendum. Igbo of Biafra of the five south east states have Disintegrated- majority Igbos of the five south east states democratically in referendum by sit-at-home from 2004 to date decided for Republic Of Biafra. Another referendum will not happen, not needed. Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states deadline with the political name Nigeria is October 1st 2017, deadline to hand over all the barracks in God given Biafraland to Biafran officers in the military and police, is August 31. 2017. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 22nd August 2017 at 6:14 pm
    As I already said, the battle has begun. Biafra strike point number one is the enemy’s barracks in God given Biafraland of the five south east state. Deadline to hand over all the barracks to Biafran officers in the military and police, is August 31.2017. Deadline with the political name NIgeria is October 1st 2017. God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states enemy is political poor northern bandits in the name of Nigeria. God given Republic Of Biafra fully support Niger Delta Republic and Oduduwa Republic. Any individual or tribe in the south that succumb to be used by poor northern bandits against Biafra, will meet the same fate in the hands of God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. God Is With Us!!!

  3. Ezekiel Okeke 22nd August 2017 at 6:37 pm
    As far as God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states is concerned, it is no longer about kanu and ipob who do not stand for the God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. It is now about majority Igbos of the five south east states who democratically in a referendum by sit-at-home from 2004 to date, decided for God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. It is now about August 31. 2017 deadline to hand over all barracks in Biafraland to Biafran officers in the military and police, it is now about October 1st 2017 Republic Of Biafra deadline with the political name Nigeria. It is now about defending existence securities and freedom of Igbos of Biafra of the five south east states under God given Republic Of Biafra in this 21st century world. Any Igbo man or woman who do not stand for the God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states, must vacate Biafraland now and will never have rights of Biafran citizenship. The battle has begun- it is Biafran bloody engagement of BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR- it is the climax of the 50 years war which God has given Biafra victory and deadline with the political name Nigeria is October 1st 2017. God Is With Us!!!

