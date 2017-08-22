JUST NOW: Arewa youths disagree with Buhari, insist on Biafra referendum

By Ali Abare, Gombe

The Arewa Youth Coalition that in June issued an order asking Igbo in the north to leave or face eviction on October 1 has renewed the statement just going on now opposing President Muhammadu Buhari on non-negotiable unity of Nigeria.

In Gombe right now where the North East Zone is holding its town hall meeting, Yerima Shettima, the author of the eviction order and leader of the group reiterated the position of the group on Biafra agitation.

