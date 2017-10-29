Just now: Again bomb explosion rips through Maiduguri

2 suicide bombers killed in Maiduguri— 29th October 2017
The Police in Borno on Sunday said two female suicide bombers were killed while trying to sneak into Maiduguri metropolis. Mr Victor Isuku, the Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview in Maiduguri. Isuku said that the incident occurred on Sunday evening along Maiduguri-Gamboru…
It is war in which north east natives are fighting for their liberation from the slavery bondage of the illiterate fallen caliphate with illiterate military circle of north in the name of nigeria.