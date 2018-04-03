JUST IN: Winnie Mandela’s death huge loss to Africa – Buhari

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the passing of South African anti-apartheid icon, Mrs. Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, as ‘a huge loss to Africa of a courageous woman’.

He said she remained a pride not only to the African woman, but indeed all Africans.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said President Buhari noted that she was a woman of uncommon determination, steadfastness and perseverance who held aloft the torch of the struggle against institutionalised discrimination even while her ex-husband, the late Madiba, President Nelson Mandela was incarcerated.

President Buhari also commiserated with the family of the deceased, the government and people of South Africa, urging them to be consoled by the knowledge that the late Winnie Mandela’s contributions to ending apartheid will not be forgotten.

President Buhari prayed that God Almighty would comfort all those who mourn Mrs. Mandela and grant her soul eternal rest.