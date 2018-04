BBC

Former wife of former South African president, Winnie Mandela, is dead, her Personal Assistant says.

Winnie Madikizela Mandela was the former wife of South Africa’s first black president, Nelson Mandela.

The couple – famously pictured hand-in-hand as Mr Mandela walked free from prison after 27 years – were a symbol of the anti-apartheid struggle for nearly three decades.

However, in later years her reputation became tainted legally and politically.

Her family are expected to release a statement later, on Monday.