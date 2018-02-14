The Sun News
JUST IN: We want Shekau dead or alive -Theatre Commander, Op. LAFIYA DOLE

— 14th February 2018

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Theatre Commander of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, has said the military wants Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, dead or alive.

Operation LAFIYA DOLE is currently battling to rout Boko Haram insurgents out of the North East.

Gen. Nicholas said this during his maiden press conference at the Military Command and Control Centre, Operation LAFIYA DOLE headquarters, in Maiduguri, on Wednesday.

According to him, “We are still looking for him. Whatever he is, we want him dead of alive.”

Gen. Nicholas who was appointed the fifth Theatre Commander, on December 11, 2017, said Shekau’s recent video indicated the Boko Haram was defeated.

He urged the insurgents to surrender before it was too late for them to do so. He said those who surrender would be rehabilitated under the Federal Government’s Save Corridor programme.

The Boko Haram leader had, in a video release, last week, said he was tired of the violence and would prefer to die “for Alllah’s sake.”

