The Sun News
Latest
14th March 2018 - JUST IN: Varsity workers suspend 3 months strike
14th March 2018 - JAMB arrests 4 candidates for exams malpractices in Sokoto
14th March 2018 - Panic in FUTO as host community pulls down school fence
14th March 2018 - Bauchi gov. signs 2018 Appropriation Bill into law
14th March 2018 - Police arrest lunatic who hacked two pupils to death in Ogun
14th March 2018 - Nigeria’s 91st happiest country globally, Finland 1st, Burundi last
14th March 2018 - Dapchi abduction: OXFAM laments incessant kidnapping of girls in Nigeria
14th March 2018 - UK to expel 23 Russian diplomats over ex-spy poisoning
14th March 2018 - 304 industries berthed in Ogun in 7 years – Amosun
14th March 2018 - Al-Makura names NIRS chair, 3 other members
Home / Cover / National / JUST IN: Varsity workers suspend 3 months strike

JUST IN: Varsity workers suspend 3 months strike

— 14th March 2018

Magnus Eze, Abuja

Non-teaching staff of Nigerian Universities comprising the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) have called off their three months old strike.

The three unions, under the platform of the Joint Action Committee (JAC), commenced an indefinite industrial action December 4, last year, in protest of Federal Government’s failure to implement their 2009 Agreement.

Other issues in contention bordered on earned allowances, usurpation of non-teaching staff jobs by academic staff, disobedience of National Industrial Court’s order on funding of staff schools as well as corruption in the university system among others.

JAC chairman, Samson Ugwoke, who addressed a press conference at NAAT National Secretariat, Abuja, on Wednesday, said the Federal Government had shown seriousness in meeting some of their demands with specific time frame.

He mentioned the payment of earned allowances, visitation panels to universities in five weeks and the staff schools as some issues that government had made commitments.

He decried government’s penchants for not keeping to agreements, adding that the industrial action could have been avoided.

Details later…

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

JUST IN: Varsity workers suspend 3 months strike

— 14th March 2018

Magnus Eze, Abuja Non-teaching staff of Nigerian Universities comprising the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) have called off their three months old strike. The three unions, under the platform of the Joint Action Committee (JAC), commenced an…

  • JAMB arrests 4 candidates for exams malpractices in Sokoto

    — 14th March 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Four candidates have been arrested for examination malpractices in the ongoing JAMB examination, holding in six designated centres in Sokoto State. The state coordinator for JAMB, Mr. Malami Salisu, disclosed this to our correspondent, in Sokoto, on Wednesday. He listed the centres affected to include Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto state University, Umaru…

  • Panic in FUTO as host community pulls down school fence

    — 14th March 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Students and management of the Federal University of Technology , Owerri (FUTO), have been gripped by fear following the invasion of the school by a large youths from the host communities who reportedly pulled down about 5 kilometres of the fence of the institution. Most of the staff and students of the…

  • Bauchi gov. signs 2018 Appropriation Bill into law

    — 14th March 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar of Bauchi State, on Wednesday, signed into law the 2018 Appropriation Bill of N167.899, 220,800 billion passed by the state’s Assembly. The proposed budget was submitted to the House by the Governor December 28, 2017, for passage. Governor Abubakar signed into law the proposed “Budget of Consolidation”, in…

  • Police arrest lunatic who hacked two pupils to death in Ogun

    — 14th March 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Police in Ogun State have arrested the suspected lunatic who hacked to death two pupils of St. John’s Anglican School, Agodo in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of the state. The suspect, Lekan Adebisi, had on Monday stormed the primary school at break time and hacked two pupils, aged four respectively, to death. He…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share