JUST IN: Uproar in Senate as PDP senator calls Buhari ‘incompetent’

The Senate, on Thursday, witnessed a rowdy session after A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator from Abia State, Eyninaya Abaribe, described President Muhammadu Buhari as ‘incompetent’.

Sen. Abaribe had moved a motion reacting to a comment made by President Buhari in UK, on Wednesday, where the president reportedly, while receiving Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, blamed the farmers, herders clashes on militias trained by former Prime Minister of Libya, Muammar Gaddafi.

Abaribe’s statement apparently did not go down well with some of his colleagues believed to be loyal to the president.

Details later…