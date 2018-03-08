The Sun News
Tribunal adjourns Saraki’s trial indefinitely

— 8th March 2018

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has adjourned, indefinitely, the trial of Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Saraki is being tried on three of the 18-count charge of false assets declaration filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

At the resumed trial in Abuja, on Thursday, Danladi Umar, CCT chairman, called the attention of the parties to a letter from the defendant dated January 19, 2018, seeking a stay in the criminal proceedings as a result of two appeals pending before the Supreme Court.

He said going by sections 305 and 306 of the administration of criminal justice act, an appeal does not mean stay in proceedings “but in view of the fact that there are some issues in the appeal before the supreme court which are involved in this case, we think it is germane to consider the integrity of the apex court.”

He subsequently sought the opinion of both prosecution and defence counsels on the issue.

While Rotimi Jacob, counsel to the federal government, kicked against the stay of proceedings, Kanu Agabi, Saraki’s counsel, urged the court to adjourn.

The tribunal subsequently adjourned the case indefinitely pending the decision of the supreme court.

