National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is currently meeting with chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) at the headquarters of the party, in Abuja.

It was gathered that top on the agenda of the meeting is the task which President Muhammadu Buhari gave to the former Lagos State governor to reconcile all aggrieved parties in the party.

Details later…