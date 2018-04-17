JUST IN: Theresa May calls for same-sex marriages in Nigeria, others— 17th April 2018
British Prime Minister, Theresa May, has called for same-sex marriages in Nigeria and all other countries within the Commonwealth. While speaking at the first joint forum at Commonwealth Head of Government Meetings, in Westminster, on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said there should be no laws criminalising same-sex relationships across the Commonwealth. She said she understood…
The so-called commonwealth has no place in 21st century world. This is 21st century world of advanced humanity scientifically. The so-called commonwealth is British bandits’ political illiteracy of 19th century which has no place in 21st century world. This is 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!