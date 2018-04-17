British Prime Minister, Theresa May, has called for same-sex marriages in Nigeria and all other countries within the Commonwealth.

While speaking at the first joint forum at Commonwealth Head of Government Meetings, in Westminster, on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said there should be no laws criminalising same-sex relationships across the Commonwealth.

She said she understood that most of the laws against same-sex marriages in the Commonwealth nations were made by the UK, adding that ‘those laws were wrong then, and are wrong now’.

Details later…