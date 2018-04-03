The Sun News
Latest
3rd April 2018 - JUST IN: Tenure elongation: Buhari, APC govs in secret meeting
3rd April 2018 - Man to die by hanging for robbery, attempted murder
3rd April 2018 - HAPPENING NOW: Ex-Abia gov, Orji Kalu visits Alake of Egbaland
3rd April 2018 - Why you shouldn’t throw away an overripe banana
3rd April 2018 - Lalong swears in Justice Dakwak as Plateau Chief Judge
3rd April 2018 - Russia plans to fully comply with OPEC-non-OPEC oil deal in April
3rd April 2018 - Buhari’s decision on APC NWC tenure dangerous – Ebonyi chair
3rd April 2018 - Israeli PM makes U-turn, may resettle African migrants
3rd April 2018 - Medical marijuana could help lower opioid prescription – study
3rd April 2018 - Thai PM jokes he will behead actor for demanding early election
Home / Cover / National / JUST IN: Tenure elongation: Buhari, APC govs in secret meeting

JUST IN: Tenure elongation: Buhari, APC govs in secret meeting

— 3rd April 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu  Buhari is currently in a closed-door meeting with governors of the All Progressive Congress (APC) at the Council Chamber’s State House.

The meeting started at 2:15 pm and begun with opening prayers from the governors of Plateau State, Simon Lalong and his Kebbi State counterpart, Atiku Bagudu.

Before President Buhari entered the Council Chambers for the meeting, the governors had formed a circle round the Chairman of APC Governors’ Forum, Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, and were seen arguing.

Some were overhead saying “What they are bring to the table today we will not allow to stand. This is a coup and we will not allow it to stand.”

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State was conspicuously absent at the meeting.

The governor of Kaduna State had arrived the presidential villa at about 10:00a.m ahead of the meeting earlier scheduled for 2:00pm and went straight to the President’s office.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State came in crutches, following an accident he had during the Easter holidays.

Details later…

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

JUST IN: Tenure elongation: Buhari, APC govs in secret meeting

— 3rd April 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu  Buhari is currently in a closed-door meeting with governors of the All Progressive Congress (APC) at the Council Chamber’s State House. The meeting started at 2:15 pm and begun with opening prayers from the governors of Plateau State, Simon Lalong and his Kebbi State counterpart, Atiku Bagudu. Before President Buhari…

  • Man to die by hanging for robbery, attempted murder

    — 3rd April 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure An Ondo State High Court, sitting in Akure, has sentenced a man, Akinyemi Babatunde, to death by hanging. The convict was said to have robbed his former employer, Dr. Faith Omotayo of her Toyota Camry car, and also made attempts to kill her. The court, presided over by Justice Yemi Fasanmi, also…

  • HAPPENING NOW: Ex-Abia gov, Orji Kalu visits Alake of Egbaland

    — 3rd April 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, is currently on a courtesy visit to the palace of Alake and the Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo. Kalu, whose entourage arrived the Ake Palace around 12.50p.m, was received by Egba High Chiefs and was immediately ushered into the…

  • Why you shouldn’t throw away an overripe banana

    — 3rd April 2018

    IndiaToday Most of us tend to throw away overripe bananas, fearing they would no longer be fresh, and therefore, not fit to eat. Although overripe bananas may not really look very appetising–the fruit turns soggy while the banana peel may turn black or brown–they are very good for our health. Here are the benefits that…

  • Justice DAKWAK Governor Lalong

    Lalong swears in Justice Dakwak as Plateau Chief Judge

    — 3rd April 2018

    Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State on Tuesday swore in Justice Yakubu Gyang Dakwak as the substantive Chief Judge of Plateau. Dakwak had acted in that capacity since Sept. 2017 when the former Chief Judge, Justice Pius Damulak, retired from service. Lalong, in a brief speech at the ceremony, reminded the officer of the crucial…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share