JUST IN: Tenure elongation: Buhari, APC govs in secret meeting

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a closed-door meeting with governors of the All Progressive Congress (APC) at the Council Chamber’s State House.

The meeting started at 2:15 pm and begun with opening prayers from the governors of Plateau State, Simon Lalong and his Kebbi State counterpart, Atiku Bagudu.

Before President Buhari entered the Council Chambers for the meeting, the governors had formed a circle round the Chairman of APC Governors’ Forum, Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, and were seen arguing.

Some were overhead saying “What they are bring to the table today we will not allow to stand. This is a coup and we will not allow it to stand.”

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State was conspicuously absent at the meeting.

The governor of Kaduna State had arrived the presidential villa at about 10:00a.m ahead of the meeting earlier scheduled for 2:00pm and went straight to the President’s office.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State came in crutches, following an accident he had during the Easter holidays.

Details later…