Fred Itua, Abuja

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), have taken over the National Assembly complex in anticipation of a possible reopening of the Senate Chamber by lawmakers loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Senate President, Sanni Onogu had, last night, sent a message to journalists covering the National Assembly to be on the alert over a possible reopening of the Red Chamber.

Onogu’s statement had read, “All members of the press corps are hereby invited to be at the Senate, on Tuesday, 7th August by 7:00am to witness the plan by some Senators to break into the Senate Chambers and hold an illegal session. Thanks.”

However, some journalists who were at the complex in the early hours of Tuesday, were barred by the DSS operatives from gaining access to the complex.

Staff were also prevented from going into the building. No explanation was offered to the journalists who pressed to know why they were being prevented from entering the complex.

It was gathered that the security operatives started taking positions as early as 4:00a.m on Tuesday. The two main entrances and exit gates have also been taken over by the operatives.

