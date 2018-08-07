– The Sun News
JUST IN: Tension as DSS operatives take over N’Assembly complex

— 7th August 2018

…Bar journalists, staff from gaining access

Fred Itua, Abuja

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), have taken over the National Assembly complex in anticipation of a possible reopening of the Senate Chamber by lawmakers loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Senate President, Sanni Onogu had, last night, sent a message to journalists covering the National Assembly to be on the alert over a possible reopening of the Red Chamber.

Onogu’s statement had read, “All members of the press corps are hereby invited to be at the Senate, on Tuesday, 7th August by 7:00am to witness the plan by some Senators to break into the Senate Chambers and hold an illegal session. Thanks.”

READ ALSO: ADC announces congress dates, new exco for Ondo

However, some journalists who were at the complex in the early hours of Tuesday, were barred by the DSS operatives from gaining access to the complex.

Staff were also prevented from going into the building. No explanation was offered to the journalists who pressed to know why they were being prevented from entering the complex.

It was gathered that the security operatives started taking positions as early as 4:00a.m on Tuesday. The two main entrances and exit gates have also been taken over by the operatives.

Details later…

1 Comment

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 7th August 2018 at 7:40 am
    The fraudulent political name Nigeria is dead and gone forever- it is Yugoslavia of Africa. The club of bandits name NASS is dead and gone forever. The enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. has been crushed technically and must be erased with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates has fallen and gone forever which must be erased with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. Slaughter the last enemy in Sokoto. Slaughter the last fulani in Sokoto. Slaughter the last enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in Sokoto. Slaughter the criminal tout nickname sultan in Sokoto, burn down his palace etc. Slaughter every emir on your God given native land, burn down their palaces etc. March on the enemy to full conquest in Sokoto. Any this territory native who do not join the Revolution now under the natives Disintegrated Republics in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Any this territory natives in the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. who do not quit now and join the Revolution under the natives Disintegrated Republics in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

