JUST IN: Tambuwal, Ajimobi, Ganduje, Ooni in for 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium

Moshood Adebayo

Nigerians from all political divides are currently converged on Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos for the 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium with the theme: ‘Investing in People’.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected as Special Guest of Honour at the occasion.

Already, governors of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi and Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje are already seated.

Also seated as at time of filing this report are Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi, Alake of Egbaland, Oba Aremu Gbadebo, Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

Also seat at the expansive venue of the programme are Kebbi State governor, Atiku Bagudu, Kwara State governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, and Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

The Jgaban Borgu himself, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is also seated at the venue.

