The Sun News
Latest
29th March 2018 - JUST IN: Tambuwal, Ajimobi, Ganduje, Ooni in for 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium
29th March 2018 - JUST IN: Lagos on total lockdown as Buhari visits, residents groan
29th March 2018 - New CBN DGs, MPC members assume duty
29th March 2018 - FAAC: FG, states, LGs share N647.39bn
29th March 2018 - RMAFC clarifies Senators’ bogus pay
29th March 2018 - Forensic audit: Oando shareholders demand board suspension
29th March 2018 - Neconde denies deal with Shell ex-VP over acquisition of OML 42
29th March 2018 - Foreign investors to dump equities ahead of 2019 elections –ABCON boss
29th March 2018 - Corn silk: Amazing beauty provider!
29th March 2018 - Messed up by scabies
Home / Cover / National / JUST IN: Tambuwal, Ajimobi, Ganduje, Ooni in for 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium

JUST IN: Tambuwal, Ajimobi, Ganduje, Ooni in for 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium

— 29th March 2018

Moshood Adebayo

Nigerians from all political divides are currently converged on Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos for the 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium with the theme: ‘Investing in People’.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected as Special Guest of Honour at the occasion.

Already, governors of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi and Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje are already seated.

Also seated as at time of filing this report are Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi, Alake of Egbaland, Oba Aremu Gbadebo, Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

Also seat at the expansive venue of the programme are Kebbi State governor, Atiku Bagudu, Kwara State governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, and Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

The Jgaban Borgu himself, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is also seated at the venue.

Details later…

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

JUST IN: Tambuwal, Ajimobi, Ganduje, Ooni in for 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium

— 29th March 2018

Moshood Adebayo Nigerians from all political divides are currently converged on Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos for the 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium with the theme: ‘Investing in People’. President Muhammadu Buhari is expected as Special Guest of Honour at the occasion. Already, governors of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi and Kano State,…

  • Lagos lockdown

    JUST IN: Lagos on total lockdown as Buhari visits, residents groan

    — 29th March 2018

    Segun Adio Lagos woke up on Thursday to a hectic situation as most part of the metropolis were on total lockdown. Thousands of Lagos residents of the state are currently stranded and are made to trek several kilometres to various destinations as major roads in the metropolis have been locked down by stern-looking military men…

  • New CBN DGs, MPC members assume duty

    — 29th March 2018

    Following the Senate’s clearance, the two newly appointed Deputy Governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mrs. Aisha Ahmad, and Mr. Edward Lametek Adamu, formally assumed duty yesterday. Also, the trio of Prof. Adeola Festus Adenikinju, Dr. Robert Asogwa and Dr. Aliyu Rafindadi Sanusi were also at the CBN to formally commence their tenure…

  • FAAC: FG, states, LGs share N647.39bn

    — 29th March 2018

    Workers at the three tiers of government are to receive their March salary before the Easter break as the federal, state and local governments shared N647.39 billion from the federation account. The money was the revenue collection for February 2018, which was approved at the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting yesterday. The FAAC meeting,…

  • RMAFC clarifies Senators’ bogus pay

    — 29th March 2018

    The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) says each senator collects salary and allowances of N1.06 million every month. Ibrahim Mohammed, head of public relations at RMAFC, said this in a statement issued on Wednesday. He said the N1.06 million figure consists of: basic-N168,866, fueling and maintenance of vehicles, N126,650; personal assistant N42,216. Domestic…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share