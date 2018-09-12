– The Sun News
SOLDIERS

JUST IN: Soldiers in shoot-out with terrorists in Borno village

— 12th September 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army said its troops on counter-insurgency war in the North East are currently engaged in gun duel with members of the Boko Haram terrorists group at Damasak village in Borno State.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, who made this known on his whatsApp platform, said the terrorists invaded the troops’ location at about 6:00p.m on Wednesday.

Gen. Chukwu, who said the soldiers are still engaging the terrorists as at time of filing this report said, “Troops of 145 BN in Damasak, Borno State, are engaging Boko Haram terrorists who came to attack their location at about 6:00p.m. this evening.

“Fierce battle on going right now. The troops are dealing with the terrorists.”

Details later…

